Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2025 guide: How to get Gorillaz tickets, Bad Bunny & more

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now firmly established as one of the Premier League’s most impactful venues. Spurs inaugurated their state-of-the-art home back in 2019, and fast-forward six years later, it's one of the most iconic stadiums in the whole of the UK.

With a capacity of 62,850, it stands as the largest football club stadium in London, trailing only behind Old Trafford and Wembley on national capacity rankings. Its creation marked a quantum leap from the old White Hart Lane, which held just under 37,000.

So, heading to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to catch a glimpse of the Premier League, looking to get a chance to get inside the NFL London or seeing one of the many global acts like Bad Bunny? We've got everything you need to know about getting tickets to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including all the premium access you'll want to know.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: Everything you need to know

Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location 782 High Road, Tottenham, London N17 0BX Capacity 62,850 Year built 2019 Tickets Live Events, Football Tickets

What's on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Opened in 2019, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium replaced the club’s former home, White Hart Lane, and was designed to provide not just a football venue, but a multi-purpose entertainment hub. It regularly hosts Premier League football, NFL International Series games, concerts, and unique attractions like The Dare Skywalk and F1 DRIVE karting.

Here are some of the upcoming events you won't want to miss at the North London stadium:

Event Date Time (GMT) Tickets Eubank vs Benn II Nov 15 2025 18:00 Tickets Gorillaz Jun 20 2026 16:00 Tickets Bad Bunny Jun 27-28 2026 18:00 Tickets System of a Down Jul 13, 15 2026 19:00 Tickets

Upcoming football fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fixtures with Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium vary throughout the season, but fans can always expect a busy and exciting calendar. The core of the schedule is made up of Premier League home matches, which run from August through May and bring some of the biggest names in English football to North London.

Domestic cup competitions also add to the mix, with Spurs regularly hosting ties in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. These matches can provide opportunities to see the squad rotated and emerging talent on display, while still carrying the thrill of knockout football.

Fixture Date Kick-off (GMT) Competition Tickets vs FC Copenhagen Nov 4 2025 20:00 Champions League Tickets vs Man Utd Nov 8 2025 15:00 Premier League Tickets vs Fulham Nov 29 2025 20:00 Premier League Tickets vs Brentford Dec 6 2025 20:00 Premier League Tickets vs Slavia Praha Dec 9 2025 20:00 Champions League Tickets vs Liverpool Dec 28 2025 17:30 Premier League Tickets

How to get tickets to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Getty Images

Securing tickets for a match or concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can be competitive, but there are several official routes available depending on what kind of experience you’re after.

One Hotspur Membership: Members get priority access to ticket sales before they reach general release, dramatically improving their chances of securing seats for Premier League fixtures. Membership also comes with other perks, such as discounts and access to exclusive events.

Members get priority access to ticket sales before they reach general release, dramatically improving their chances of securing seats for Premier League fixtures. Membership also comes with other perks, such as discounts and access to exclusive events. General Sale (Football): A small number of football tickets occasionally go on general sale to non-members. These are sold online via the club’s official website but are extremely limited and highly sought after, often selling out within minutes. If you don’t hold a membership, this is your only direct route to regular tickets, but expect tough competition.

A small number of football tickets occasionally go on general sale to non-members. These are sold online via the club’s official website but are extremely limited and highly sought after, often selling out within minutes. If you don’t hold a membership, this is your only direct route to regular tickets, but expect tough competition. General Sale (Concerts & Other Sports): The stadium also hosts NFL fixtures, concerts, boxing, rugby, and stadium tours. Tickets for these events are sold directly through the stadium’s ticketing platform, separate from Premier League sales. Availability is generally broader and easier to secure than football tickets.

The stadium also hosts NFL fixtures, concerts, boxing, rugby, and stadium tours. Tickets for these events are sold directly through the stadium’s ticketing platform, separate from Premier League sales. Availability is generally broader and easier to secure than football tickets. Ticket Exchange: If a Season Ticket Holder can’t attend a game for the Premier League season, they can list their seat on the official Ticket Exchange platform. This is the safest and most secure way for fans to buy resale tickets, with all purchases processed through the club’s system. It’s worth checking regularly in the run-up to each match, as tickets appear when holders release them

How many seats are in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it the largest club football stadium in London. Its design ensures that fans are as close to the pitch as possible, creating an electric matchday atmosphere that rivals any ground in world football.

How can you get to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is well-connected and easily accessible, whether you’re travelling by train, tube, bus, car, or even by bike. Planning your journey can help ensure a smooth matchday experience, and here's all the transport options you can consider:

By Train & Tube

White Hart Lane (Overground): 5 mins’ walk

Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia): 10 mins’ walk

Tottenham Hale (Victoria Line): 25 mins’ walk

Seven Sisters (Victoria Line): 30 mins’ walk or a short bus ride

By Bus

Routes: 149, 259, 279, 349, W3

By Car

No public parking is available on event days — fans are strongly advised to use public transport.

By Bike

Secure cycle parking is available around the stadium.

Shuttle Services

Free shuttle buses from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (must be booked in advance).