How to get Arsenal Champions League 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & more

Arsenal fans are hoping that the progress their club has made under Mikel Arteta's tutelage finally bears fruit this season. The Gunners have promised so much, and despite being there or thereabouts during recent campaigns, they’ve frustratingly continued to fall short in their quest for silverware.

Demand for Arsenal tickets may remain red hot as ever, but those who are eager to see the Gunners in live Champions League action this season shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League matches, including how you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Arsenal Champions League 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Tue, Jan 20 Inter Milan vs Arsenal (8pm) San Siro (Milan) Tickets Wed, Jan 28 Arsenal vs Kairat (8pm) Emirates Stadium (London) Tickets

What to expect from Arsenal in the Champions League 2026?

The Gunners remain competitive on all fronts this season. While FA Cup and League Cup triumphs would be celebrated in the red side of North London, it’s the Champions League and Premier League trophies that remain the major targets. Amazingly, it’s been 22 years since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ reigned supreme as English champions. Even more surprisingly, Arsenal have only lifted two European trophies in their history, the Fairs Cup in 1970 and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1994. That’s 36 years of continental anguish.

In terms of Champions League success, the closest the Gunners have got to getting their hands on the prestigious trophy came in 2006. Despite being down to 10 men in the final against Barcelona at the Stade de France, after keeper Jens Lehmann was red-carded, the Reds took a shock lead when Sol Campbell headed home. Arsenal dug deep, but a late Barca surge saw them score two goals in the space of five minutes to take the crown.

Under Arteta, Arsenal have been building momentum in the Champions League in recent campaigns. After a six-year absence from the biggest football competition on the continent, they would reach the quarter-finals during the 2023/24 season. They progressed a round further last season, getting knocked out by the eventual winners, Paris Saint-Germain, in the semi-finals.

The Gunners are now looking to build further on those solid European foundations laid down. As well as dominating on the domestic front this season and claiming a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League, they’ve also delivered the goods in the Champions League. Arsenal top the league phase standings, after winning all six of their matches to date, and remain the only unbeaten side in the competition.

How to buy Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Buying Arsenal tickets directly from the club is notoriously difficult, as they rarely ever go on sale to non-members.

Arsenal switched to a ballot system in 2022, so there is no traditional sales period in which tickets can sell out quickly. Members have to enter a ballot, which opens around 6-8 weeks before a match and remains open for around 4 days, if hoping to purchase Arsenal match tickets. These are almost always over-subscribed, so it is a lottery with low odds.

During the 2024/25 season, the average success rate for ordinary Red Members in the ballots was just 9%.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Arsenal tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Arsenal Champions League tickets?

Arsenal were allocated 4,361 tickets for the away fixture against Inter Milan at the San Siro on January 20. Tickets first went on sale to Arsenal’s Platinum, Gold & Travel Club Members on December 22, with adult tickets priced at £35.

If you are buying tickets directly from the club, the adult price for Arsenal match tickets at the Emirates ranges from £30 in lower-tier sections behind the goal to £145 in the upper tier of the longside stands on the halfway line.

The Champions League match against Kairat on January 28 has been classified as a ‘Category B’ game, which means adult tickets are priced between £44.80 and £84.

There are general discounts for prices for young adults (aged 19 to 24) and seniors (65+). These categories have a single tariff, with prices starting at £22 and rising to £105. Lastly, for fans up to the age of 18, tickets for Arsenal games at the Emirates cost from £15 to £70.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £137.

What Arsenal hospitality packages are available for Champions League matches?

Arsenal hospitality packages are a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so it can be a good choice when other options are limited.

Here we take a look at all the various hospitality packages available for Arsenal matches at Emirates Stadium:

Private Boxes

Private boxes offer an exclusive, private space for 10–15 guests, with inclusive food and drinks, a personal host, and seats right outside the box. They are perfect for hosting clients or corporate events and some of the box packages even include personalised Arsenal shirts and meet and greets with players.

Executive Box N7: £12,950 (from 10-15 guests)

£12,950 (from 10-15 guests) Executive Box N7+: £29,595 (15 guests)

£29,595 (15 guests) Executive Box N5: £13,140 (12 guests)

Exclusive Lounges

Executive lounges are designed for individuals or small groups. A place in one of Arsenal’s hospitality lounges means you get premium seating near the halfway line or Box Level. Inclusive drinks and food are also included, as well as an official matchday programme and occasional visits from club legends. The lounges are ideal for those fans wanting the private box experience, but without having to bring a large party of guests.

The Avenell: £1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only)

£1,595 per person (available in multiples of 2 only) The Heritage: £1,795 (available in multiples of 2 only)

Informal Experiences

There are also more casual experiences available within Club Level, which are suitable for family members of all ages. With bar access and food/drink vouchers, these packages offer great value for those seeking a social and flexible matchday. They include premium seating and access to multiple kiosks where food and drinks can be purchased.

The Academy: £525 per person

£525 per person The Academy+: £745 per person

Experiential Packages

For a unique, immersive experience, you could choose an experiential package involving player interaction, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive gifts. These packages are tailored for those who want to go all-out for memorable once-in-a-lifetime moments, incredible seats, and inclusive food and drinks.

Hero Experience: £2,695 per person (party of 4 only)

£2,695 per person (party of 4 only) Inner Circle: £1,895 per person (groups of 4 or 8 only)

Dining Packages

If your perfect matchday experience includes delicious, gourmet food, then there are also superb dining packages available.