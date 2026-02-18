How to buy Arsenal 2025/26 away tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices and more

The 2025-26 Premier League season is well underway, and few sides will be more determined to get their hands on the biggest prize of all than Arsenal.

With a stake in the UEFA Champions League, plus FA Cup and EFL Cup campaigns to come through, the Gunners will have to be at their very best as they look to compete for silverware on multiple fronts.

The games - and the miles - are sure to pile up for supporters looking to follow them away from Emirates Stadium, too. Let GOAL talk you through where you can buy Arsenal away tickets, how much they’ll cost, and more key details you’ll need to know.

Upcoming Arsenal away 2025/26 fixtures

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Wed 18 Feb 2026 at Wolves (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 22 Feb 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur (A) Premier League Tickets Wed 4 Mar 2026 at Brighton (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Mar 2026 at Mansfield Town (A) FA Cup 5th Round Tickets 10/11 Mar 2026 TBD (Away Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 18 Apr 2026 at Manchester City (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May 2026 at West Ham United (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May 2026 at Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Arsenal away tickets?

Arsenal away tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis through a hierarchical system based on long-time club membership, season ticket holder status and other factors. If you are not a member of the club, you will not be able to buy tickets from them directly.

However, fans can also try their luck on the secondary market, with tickets often available for away fixtures through LiveFootballTickets, one of the leading retailers in the marketplace.

What are away tickets?

Away tickets are those sold to travelling fans of a visiting club for a fixture. They are generally a small allocation somewhere in the four-figure region, distributed by the host team to their opponent for sale to their supporters for the game.

These tickets are then generally sold through the visiting club’s official ticket portal, though they may also be entered into an internal lottery or subject to a hierarchical system where long-term fans are rewarded with initial priority. Due to demand from teams, and the relatively low cost of a ticket, away allocations often sell out within minutes for Premier League games.

How does the Arsenal away scheme work?

With only a limited number of tickets within the allocation handed to clubs, Arsenal’s away scheme works through a points scheme at the club, with seats offered in priority to season ticket holders and Travel Club Members.

Most fixtures will instantaneously sell out to Platinum, Gold and Travel Club Members, but any tickets that remain following the initial sales periods are made available to Silver, Red and Junior Gunner Members. Make sure to keep your eye on the app and website for ballots and ticket drops.

How many away tickets does Arsenal have?

Getty Images

Most teams are not particularly forthcoming on the exact number of tickets they are allocated for away fans when it comes to Premier League games, and Arsenal is no exception to this practice.

However, as a rule of thumb, travelling fan numbers tend to be capped at 3,000 per match, or at 10 per cent of a stadium’s capacity if the total number of tickets that are available is less than 30,000.

This means for stadiums like Old Trafford and Anfield, Arsenal fans will be allocated the likely maximum number, but for games at Kenilworth Road and Vitality Stadium, will be forced to settle for significantly less.

When do Arsenal away tickets go on sale?

Arsenal away tickets go on sale several weeks in advance of the individual fixture and are available to club members.

Those who are not members can explore their options through LiveFootballTickets, though we would advise fans to ensure the corresponding game has gone on sale through the club’s official ticket portal first.

With numbers limited and high demand for allocations this season, finding tickets for Arsenal away games will be difficult for fans who are not already existing members or long-time season ticket holders.