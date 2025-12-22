Africa Cup of Nations 2025 tickets: Prices, schedule, dates & more

The Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off and you are guaranteed to be on the edge of your seat with plenty of live games coming your way in the space of 29 days.

Several big African footballing nations were left heartbroken after failing to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals. However, thankfully for the likes of Nigeria, Mali and Cameroon they don’t have time to wallow in self-pity, as they get another shot at glory on the international front.

While some teams are trying to rediscover their form at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament, some, like hosts Morocco, are aiming to maintain their momentum. The Atlas Lions are high on confidence after booking their place at next summer’s World Cup in fine style. They won all their qualifying group games and were the only team from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to do so.

Unsurprisingly, ticket demand is going to be red hot the closer we get to kick-off in December, but there will be opportunities to secure seats at the Africa Cup of Nation match(es) of your choice. Let GOAL take you through all the latest tournament ticket information, including where you can buy them, how much they cos,t and much, much more.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations is taking from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

The 40 tournament matches will be played in nine different stadiums across the following six Moroccan cities: Agadir, Casablanca, Fes, Marrakesh, Rabat and Tangier.

How to buy Africa Cup of Nations 2025 tickets

Supporters were able to purchase Africa Cup of Nations tickets via the Confederation of African Football (CAF) official site from late September. The various sales phases, shown below, differed in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods, and ticket products.

First Phase

September 25 – 27: VISA pre-sale window exclusive for VISA cardholders.

Second Phase:

October 21 – 23: Second VISA pre-sale window exclusive for VISA cardholders).

From 2pm on October 23: General Public Sale (all payment methods accepted).

Third Phase:

November 21: Tickets available for all matches.

In addition, fans can purchase Africa Cup of Nations match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place to buy tickets.

How much are Africa Cup of Nations 2025 tickets?

For fans purchasing tickets via the official CAF site, prices ranged from 100 to 900 MAD ($11–$97), depending on the phase of the tournament and seating category.

For the opening game of the tournament, Morocco vs Comoros, seats were priced at 500 MAD for Category 1 ($54), 300 MAD for Category 2 ($32) and 150 MAD for Category 3 ($16). However, ticket prices for other group games, that don’t feature the hosts, are slightly lower, as follows: 400 MAD (Cat 1, $43), 250 MAD (Cat 2, $27), and 100 MAD (Cat 3, $11).

Naturally, as the tournament progresses, prices are higher. Round of 16 knockout matches are priced at 500, 300, and 150 MAD ($54, $32, and $16 respectively), while quarter-finals climb to 600, 400, and 200 MAD ($65, $43, and $22). For the Semi-finals and the Final, tickets ranged from 800 to 900 MAD for premium seats ($86–$97).

It’s worth checking out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, if you’re struggling to purchase tickets for some games, as some have sold out via official routes or have limited stock available. Tickets are currently available for $13.

Fans considering secondary resellers should proceed cautiously, as unofficial merchants carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

How to get Africa Cup of Nations 2025 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the Africa Cup of Nations with complete hospitality packages featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, stadium access and parking and much more. These packages are available across all nine host stadiums.

More information can be found on the official CAF site.

Examples of the packages and what they include and how much they cost are as follows:

Atlas Lounge

Sophisticated lounge hospitality in the stadium (open 3hrs before kick-off and 1hr after)

Access to premium seating

Gourmet menu including live chef stations

Premium beverage selection including soft drinks, mocktails, coffee and teas

Personal service and hospitality hosts available before, during half-time and after the match

Prices start from 16,500 MAD ($1780) per person for a ‘Follow My Team Series’ ticket-inclusive package, which includes 3 group stage matches.

Roses Suite

Private Suite exclusively for your guests (open 3hrs before kick-off and 1hr after)

Seats accessed directly from the suite or they are located in close proximity to it

An elegant menu of hors d’oeuvres, starters, grazing dishes and refined dessert items

Extended service throughout (before, during and after the match)

Prices start from 30,000 MAD ($3240) per person for a ‘Follow My Team Series’ ticket-inclusive package, which includes 3 group stage matches. Rose Suites are sold on a full capacity basis. Sizes vary from 6 to 29 persons.

Which teams have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025?

A total of 48 teams embarked on the journey to the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, with 24 nations ultimately qualifying, including the hosts, Morocco.

The teams that have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 are as follows:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Where is the Africa Cup of Nations 2025?

The Africa Cup of Nations is being staged in Morocco for only the second time in the tournament’s history. The only previous occasion the North African nation played host to the event, back in 1988, they finished 4th.

They’ll will be hoping to go one better this time around, even though they’ve not reached a Africa Cup of Nations final since 2004 (where they lost 2-1 to Tunisia). However, Morocco will take heart from the defending champions’ performance.

Ivory Coast hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament and despite a shaky start, they would eventually lift the trophy aloft, becoming the first nation to be crowned champions on home soil for almost 20 years (Egypt in 2006).

TV & STREAMING: Where to watch AFCON 2025 in the United States

What is the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match schedule?

Date Stage Fixture (k.o local time) Venue (City) Sun, Dec 21 Group A Morocco vs Comoros (8pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat) Mon, Dec 22 Group A Mali vs Zambia (3.30pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Mon, Dec 22 Group B Egypt vs Zimbabwe (6pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Mon, Dec 22 Group B South Africa vs Angola (8.30pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Tue, Dec 23 Group C Nigeria vs Tanzania (1pm) Fez Stadium (Fez) Tue, Dec 23 Group C Tunisia vs Uganda (3.30pm) Rabat Olympic Stadium (Rabat) Tue, Dec 23 Group D Senegal vs Botswana (6pm) Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) Tue, Dec 23 Group D DR Congo vs Benin (8.30pm) Al Barid Stadium (Rabat) Wed, Dec 24 Group E Algeria vs Sudan (1pm) Moulay Hassan Stadium (Rabat) Wed, Dec 24 Group E Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea (3.30pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Wed, Dec 24 Group F Ivory Coast vs Mozambique (6pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Wed, Dec 24 Group F Cameroon vs Gabon (8.30pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Fri, Dec 26 Group A Zambia vs Comoros (3.30pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Fri, Dec 26 Group B Egypt vs South Africa (6pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Fri, Dec 26 Group A Morocco vs Mali (8pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat) Fri, Dec 26 Group B Angola vs Zimbabwe (8.30pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Sat, Dec 27 Group C Nigeria vs Tunisia (1pm) Fez Stadium (Fez) Sat, Dec 27 Group C Uganda vs Tanzania (3.30pm) Al Barid Stadium (Rabat) Sat, Dec 27 Group D Senegal vs DR Congo (6pm) Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) Sat, Dec 27 Group D Benin vs Botswana (8.30pm) Rabat Olympic Stadium (Rabat) Sun, Dec 28 Group E Algeria vs Burkina Faso (1pm) Moulay Hassan Stadium (Rabat) Sun, Dec 28 Group E Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan (3.30pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Sun, Dec 28 Group F Ivory Coast vs Cameroon (6pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Sun, Dec 28 Group F Gabon vs Mozambique (8.30pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Mon, Dec 29 Group A Zambia vs Morocco (6.30pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat) Mon, Dec 29 Group A Comoros vs Mali (6.30pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Mon, Dec 29 Group B Angola vs Egypt (8.30pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Mon, Dec 29 Group B Zimbabwe vs South Africa (8.30pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Tue, Dec 30 Group C Uganda vs Nigeria (6pm) Fez Stadium (Fez) Tue, Dec 30 Group C Tanzania vs Tunisia (6pm) Rabat Olympic Stadium (Rabat) Tue, Dec 30 Group D Benin vs Senegal (8.30pm) Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) Tue, Dec 30 Group D Botswana vs DR Congo (8.30pm) Al Barid Stadium (Rabat) Wed, Dec 31 Group E Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria (6pm) Moulay Hassan Stadium (Rabat) Wed, Dec 31 Group E Sudan vs Burkina Faso (6pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Wed, Dec 31 Group F Gabon vs Ivory Coast (8.30pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Wed, Dec 31 Group F Mozambique vs Cameroon (8.30pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Sat, Jan 3 Round of 16 Winner Group D vs 3rd Group B/E/F (6pm) Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) Sat, Jan 3 Round of 16 Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (8.30pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Sun, Jan 4 Round of 16 Winner Group A vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat) Sun, Jan 4 Round of 16 Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (8.30pm) Al Barid Stadium (Rabat) Mon, Jan 5 Round of 16 Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/C/D (6pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Mon, Jan 5 Round of 16 Winner Group C vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8.30pm) Fez Stadium (Fez) Tue, Jan 6 Round of 16 Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (6pm) Moulay Hassan Stadium (Rabat) Tue, Jan 6 Round of 16 Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (8.30pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Fri, Jan 9 Quarter-Finals TBC (6pm) Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) Fri, Jan 9 Quarter-Finals TBC (8.30pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat) Sat, Jan 10 Quarter-Finals TBC (6pm) Marrakesh Stadium (Marrakesh) Sat, Jan 10 Quarter-Finals TBC (8.30pm) Adrar Stadium (Agadir) Wed, Jan 14 Semi-Final TBC (6pm) Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) Wed, Jan 14 Semi-Final TBC (8.30pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat) Sat, Jan 17 Third place play-off TBC (8pm) Stade Mohammed V (Casablanca) Sun, Jan 18 Final TBC (8pm) Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Rabat)

What are the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 venues?

In January this year, the six Moroccan Africa Cup of Nations host cities were announced. Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: