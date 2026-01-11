Neymar Kylian Mbappe Declan Rice Top 100 Transfers GFXGetty

The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time

The transfer windows remain one of the highlights of the footballing seasons for fans and there have been plenty of big-money deals over the years.

Paris Saint-Germain shook up the football world in the summer of 2017 when they signed Neymar from Barcelona and then promptly prised Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco. They remain the two most expensive players of all time but there is no denying that PSG's sensational double swoop greatly inflated the transfer market.

Indeed, a number of massive moves quickly followed, with Barcelona looking to try to fill the void left behind by Neymar by signing the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann for nine-figure fees. Also in Spain, Atletico Madrid splashed €126m on Benfica's prodigious attacking talent Joao Felix, while Real Madrid finally brought Eden Hazard to Santiago Bernabeu for €100m.

The Covid-19 pandemic briefly had a massive impact on the transfer market, but within a couple of seasons a number of clubs had recovered, particularly in England. Numerous players have been signed by Premier League clubs for huge money since 2021, including Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mykhailo Mudryk, Antony, Darwin Nunez and Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, European giants such as Real Madrid have flexed their muscles with the high-profile signings of players like Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, while the usually prudent Bayern Munich have also got in on the act by acquiring Harry Kane.

Furthermore, a new power has now emerged in the Middle East, with Saudi Pro League clubs having shaken up the transfer market in 2023 by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

Julian Alvarez entered the top 50 list following his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, while Alexander Isak made it in the top 5 with his move from Newcastle to Liverpool in 2025 summer transfer window.

So, could the current transfer record soon be broken? It certainly seems possible. For now, though, Neymar remains top of the list of the 100 most expensive players of all time...

Pos.PlayerClubsYearFee
1NeymarBarcelona - PSG2017€222m
2Kylian MbappeMonaco - PSG2017€145m (+€35m)
3Alexander IsakNewcastle United - Liverpool2025€144.5m
4Joao FelixBenfica - Atletico Madrid2019€126m
5Enzo FernandezBenfica - Chelsea2023€121m
6Philippe CoutinhoLiverpool - Barcelona2018€120m (+€40m)
=6Antoine GriezmannAtletico Madrid - Barcelona2019€120m
8Florian WirtzBayer Leverkusen - Liverpool2025€118m (+€19)
9Moises CaicedoBrighton - Chelsea2023€117m (+€17.5m)
=9Declan RiceWest Ham - Arsenal2023€117m (+€6m)
=9Jack GrealishAston Villa - Manchester City2021€117m
12Romelu LukakuInter - Chelsea2021€115m
13Ousmane DembeleBorussia Dortmund - Barcelona2017€105m (+€40m)
=13Paul PogbaJuventus - Manchester United2016€105m (+€5m)
15Jude BellinghamDortmund - Real Madrid2023€103m (+€31m)
16Gareth BaleTottenham - Real Madrid2013€100.8m
17Eden HazardChelsea - Real Madrid2019€100m (+€46m)
=17Harry KaneTottenham - Bayern Munich2023€100m (+€16m)
=17Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid - Juventus2018€100m
20AntonyAjax - Manchester United2022€95m (+€5m)
21Harry MaguireLeicester City - Manchester United2019€94m
=21Cristiano RonaldoManchester United - Real Madrid2009€94m
=21Gonzalo HiguainNapoli - Juventus2016€90m
=21NeymarPSG - Al-Hilal2023€90m
=21Josko GvardiolRB Leipzig - Manchester City2023€90m
26Romelu LukakuEverton - Manchester United2017€88m (+€17.5m)
27NeymarSantos - Barcelona2013€86.2m
28Jadon SanchoBorussia Dortmund - Manchester United2021€85m
29Virgil van DijkSouthampton - Liverpool2018€84.5m
30Luis SuarezLiverpool - Barcelona2014€82m
31Wesley FofanaLeicester City - Chelsea2022€80.5m (+€6m)
32Aurelien TchouameniMonaco - Real Madrid2022€80m (+€20m)
=32James RodriguezMonaco - Real Madrid2014€80m
34Kepa ArrizabalagaAthletic Club - Chelsea2018€80m
=34Lucas HernandezAtletico Madrid - Bayern Munich2019€80m
=34Romelu LukakuManchester United - Inter2019€80m
37Nicolas PepeLille - Arsenal2019€79m
38Alvaro MorataReal Madrid - Chelsea2017€78.9m
39Zinedine ZidaneJuventus - Real Madrid2001€77.5m
40Darwin NunezBenfica - Liverpool2022€75m (+€25m)
=40Julian AlvarezManchester City - Atletico Madrid2024€75m (+€20m)
=40Randal Kolo MuaniEintracht Frankfurt - PSG2023€75m (+€15m)
=40Matthijs de LigtAjax - Juventus2019€75m (+€10.5m)
=40Rasmus HojlundAtalanta - Manchester United2023€75m (+€9m)
=40Kevin De BruyneWolfsburg - Manchester City2015€75m
=40Frenkie de JongAjax - Barcelona2019€75m
=40Dusan VlahovicFiorentina - Juventus2022€75m
48Angel Di MariaReal Madrid - Manchester United2014€74.6m
49Alisson BeckerRoma - Liverpool2018€73m
50Arthur MeloBarcelona - Juventus2020€72m (+€10m)
=50Kai HavertzChelsea-Arsenal2023€72m (+€3.5m)
=50Antoine SemenyoBournemouth - Manchester City2025€72m (+€1.7m)
52CasemiroReal Madrid - Manchester United2022€71m (+€11.8m)
53Mykhailo MudrykShakhtar Donetsk - Chelsea2023€70m (+€30m)
=53Kai HavertzBayer Leverkusen - Chelsea2020€70m (+€9m)
=53Luka JovicEintracht Frankfurt - Real Madrid2019€70m
=53RodriAtletico Madrid - Manchester City2019€70m
=53Sandro TonaliAC Milan - Newcastle United2023€70m
=53Dominik SzoboszlaiRB Leipzig - Liverpool2023€70m
59Zlatan IbrahimovicInter - Barcelona2009€69.5m
60Raheem SterlingLiverpool - Manchester City2015€69.1m
61Ruben DiasBenfica - Manchester City2020€68m (+€3.6m)
62Riyad MahrezLeicester City - Manchester City2019€67.8m
63Matthijs de LigtJuventus - Bayern Munich2022€67m (+€10m)
64Diego CostaChelsea - Atletico Madrid2018€66m
65Marc CucurellaBrighton - Chelsea2022€65.1m (+€8.2m)
66Alexander IsakReal Sociedad - Newcastle United2022€65m (+€5m)
=66Thomas LemarMonaco - Atletico Madrid2018€65m
=66Jeremy DokuRennes - Manchester City2023€65m
=66KakaAC Milan - Real Madrid2009€65m
=66Aymeric LaporteAthletic Club - Manchester City2018€65m
=66Joao CanceloJuventus - Manchester City2019€65m (inc. Danilo)
72Edinson CavaniNapoli - PSG2013€64.5m
73Christian PulisicBorussia Dortmund - Chelsea2019€64m
74Mason MountChelsea - Manchester United2023€63.9m (+€5.8m)
75Pierre-Emerick AubameyangBorussia Dortmund - Arsenal2018€63.75m
76David LuizChelsea - PSG2014€62m (+€6m)
=76Romeo LaviaSouthampton - Chelsea2023€62m (+€6m)
=76Matheus NunesWolves - Manchester City2023€62m
79Angel Di MariaManchester United - PSG2015€61.6m
80Achraf HakimiInter - PSG2021€60m (+€11m)
=80Miralem PjanicJuventus - Barcelona2020€60m (+€5m)
=80OscarChelsea - Shanghai SIPG2017€60m
=80Christopher NkunkuRB Leipzig - Chelsea2023€60m
=80Manuel UgarteSporting CP - PSG2023€60m
=80Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund - Manchester City2022€60m
=80Naby KeitaRB Leipzig - Liverpool2018€60m
=80Luis FigoBarcelona - Real Madrid2000€60m
=80Tanguy NdombeleLyon - Tottenham2019€60m
=80MalcomZenit - Al-Hilal2023€60m
=80OtavioPorto - Al-Nassr2023€60m
91RaphinhaLeeds United - Barcelona2022€59m (+€6m)
92Fernando TorresLiverpool - Chelsea2011€59m
93FredShakhtar Donetsk - Manchester United2018€58.9m
=93JorginhoNapoli - Chelsea2018€58.9m
95HulkZenit - Shanghai SIPG2016€58.6m
=95Ben WhiteBrighton - Arsenal2021€58.6m
97Benjamin MendyMonaco - Manchester City2017€58.2m
98RicharlisonEverton - Tottenham2022€58m (+€12m)
=98John StonesEverton - Manchester City2016€58m
100Kyle WalkerTottenham - Manchester City2017€56.7m

Most expensive British player

Declan Rice Arsenal 2023 pre-seasonGetty

Declan Rice became the most expensive British player in football history when he moved from West Ham to Arsenal in July 2023 in a whopping deal worth €116m.

Previously, the record belonged to Jack Grealish, whom Manchester City signed from Aston Villa for €117m in the summer of 2021.

Before Grealish's big move, Gareth Bale was football's most expensive Brit, with Real Madrid breaking the world transfer record to sign the Welshman from Tottenham in 2013 for €100.8m.

Most expensive teenager

Kylian Mbappe France 2017Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive teenager ever, as he joined PSG on a loan-to-buy deal in 2017 that will be worth €180m after bonuses.

Joao Felix is the second-most expensive teenager, having been signed by Atletico from Benfica for €126m in 2019.

Most expensive defender

Harry Maguire Manchester United 2019-20

Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when Manchester United forked out €87.1m the England centre-half's services in 2019.

Maguire overtook Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the process, but only marginally, as the Netherlands international set the Reds back €84.5m when he arrived from Southampton the year before.

Most expensive goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic BilbaoGetty

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history

For a long time, former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon held this honour, having joined the Turin outfit from Parma for €52m, which is a colossal fee when inflation is taken into account.

Then, within a matter of weeks in 2018, Buffon's record was shattered twice. First, Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson Becker for €73m, to temporarily take the title of the world's most expensive keeper.

But Chelsea snapped up Kepa less than a month later, propelling the Spain international into top spot by meeting the €80m release clause in his Athletic Club contract.

Biggest transfer outside of Europe

Neymar Al-Hilal 2023Getty Images

For seven years, the most a non-European club had paid for a player was the €60.3m that Shanghai SIPG handed over to Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Oscar. However, Neymar now also holds this record, having been signed by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the summer of the 2023 for 90m.

