The 100 most expensive football transfers of all time

Paris Saint-Germain shook up the football world in the summer of 2017 when they signed Neymar from Barcelona and then promptly prised Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco. They remain the two most expensive players of all time but there is no denying that PSG's sensational double swoop greatly inflated the transfer market.

Indeed, a number of massive moves quickly followed, with Barcelona looking to try to fill the void left behind by Neymar by signing the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann for nine-figure fees. Also in Spain, Atletico Madrid splashed €126m on Benfica's prodigious attacking talent Joao Felix, while Real Madrid finally brought Eden Hazard to Santiago Bernabeu for €100m.

The Covid-19 pandemic briefly had a massive impact on the transfer market, but within a couple of seasons a number of clubs had recovered, particularly in England. Numerous players have been signed by Premier League clubs for huge money since 2021, including Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Mykhailo Mudryk, Antony, Darwin Nunez and Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, European giants such as Real Madrid have flexed their muscles with the high-profile signings of players like Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, while the usually prudent Bayern Munich have also got in on the act by acquiring Harry Kane.

Furthermore, a new power has now emerged in the Middle East, with Saudi Pro League clubs having shaken up the transfer market in 2023 by signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

Julian Alvarez entered the top 50 list following his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, while Alexander Isak made it in the top 5 with his move from Newcastle to Liverpool in 2025 summer transfer window.

So, could the current transfer record soon be broken? It certainly seems possible. For now, though, Neymar remains top of the list of the 100 most expensive players of all time...

Pos. Player Clubs Year Fee 1 Neymar Barcelona - PSG 2017 €222m 2 Kylian Mbappe Monaco - PSG 2017 €145m (+€35m) 3 Alexander Isak Newcastle United - Liverpool 2025 €144.5m 4 Joao Felix Benfica - Atletico Madrid 2019 €126m 5 Enzo Fernandez Benfica - Chelsea 2023 €121m 6 Philippe Coutinho Liverpool - Barcelona 2018 €120m (+€40m) =6 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid - Barcelona 2019 €120m 8 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen - Liverpool 2025 €118m (+€19) 9 Moises Caicedo Brighton - Chelsea 2023 €117m (+€17.5m) =9 Declan Rice West Ham - Arsenal 2023 €117m (+€6m) =9 Jack Grealish Aston Villa - Manchester City 2021 €117m 12 Romelu Lukaku Inter - Chelsea 2021 €115m 13 Ousmane Dembele Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona 2017 €105m (+€40m) =13 Paul Pogba Juventus - Manchester United 2016 €105m (+€5m) 15 Jude Bellingham Dortmund - Real Madrid 2023 €103m (+€31m) 16 Gareth Bale Tottenham - Real Madrid 2013 €100.8m 17 Eden Hazard Chelsea - Real Madrid 2019 €100m (+€46m) =17 Harry Kane Tottenham - Bayern Munich 2023 €100m (+€16m) =17 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid - Juventus 2018 €100m 20 Antony Ajax - Manchester United 2022 €95m (+€5m) 21 Harry Maguire Leicester City - Manchester United 2019 €94m =21 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United - Real Madrid 2009 €94m =21 Gonzalo Higuain Napoli - Juventus 2016 €90m =21 Neymar PSG - Al-Hilal 2023 €90m =21 Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig - Manchester City 2023 €90m 26 Romelu Lukaku Everton - Manchester United 2017 €88m (+€17.5m) 27 Neymar Santos - Barcelona 2013 €86.2m 28 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund - Manchester United 2021 €85m 29 Virgil van Dijk Southampton - Liverpool 2018 €84.5m 30 Luis Suarez Liverpool - Barcelona 2014 €82m 31 Wesley Fofana Leicester City - Chelsea 2022 €80.5m (+€6m) 32 Aurelien Tchouameni Monaco - Real Madrid 2022 €80m (+€20m) =32 James Rodriguez Monaco - Real Madrid 2014 €80m 34 Kepa Arrizabalaga Athletic Club - Chelsea 2018 €80m =34 Lucas Hernandez Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich 2019 €80m =34 Romelu Lukaku Manchester United - Inter 2019 €80m 37 Nicolas Pepe Lille - Arsenal 2019 €79m 38 Alvaro Morata Real Madrid - Chelsea 2017 €78.9m 39 Zinedine Zidane Juventus - Real Madrid 2001 €77.5m 40 Darwin Nunez Benfica - Liverpool 2022 €75m (+€25m) =40 Julian Alvarez Manchester City - Atletico Madrid 2024 €75m (+€20m) =40 Randal Kolo Muani Eintracht Frankfurt - PSG 2023 €75m (+€15m) =40 Matthijs de Ligt Ajax - Juventus 2019 €75m (+€10.5m) =40 Rasmus Hojlund Atalanta - Manchester United 2023 €75m (+€9m) =40 Kevin De Bruyne Wolfsburg - Manchester City 2015 €75m =40 Frenkie de Jong Ajax - Barcelona 2019 €75m =40 Dusan Vlahovic Fiorentina - Juventus 2022 €75m 48 Angel Di Maria Real Madrid - Manchester United 2014 €74.6m 49 Alisson Becker Roma - Liverpool 2018 €73m 50 Arthur Melo Barcelona - Juventus 2020 €72m (+€10m) =50 Kai Havertz Chelsea-Arsenal 2023 €72m (+€3.5m) =50 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth - Manchester City 2025 €72m (+€1.7m) 52 Casemiro Real Madrid - Manchester United 2022 €71m (+€11.8m) 53 Mykhailo Mudryk Shakhtar Donetsk - Chelsea 2023 €70m (+€30m) =53 Kai Havertz Bayer Leverkusen - Chelsea 2020 €70m (+€9m) =53 Luka Jovic Eintracht Frankfurt - Real Madrid 2019 €70m =53 Rodri Atletico Madrid - Manchester City 2019 €70m =53 Sandro Tonali AC Milan - Newcastle United 2023 €70m =53 Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig - Liverpool 2023 €70m 59 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Inter - Barcelona 2009 €69.5m 60 Raheem Sterling Liverpool - Manchester City 2015 €69.1m 61 Ruben Dias Benfica - Manchester City 2020 €68m (+€3.6m) 62 Riyad Mahrez Leicester City - Manchester City 2019 €67.8m 63 Matthijs de Ligt Juventus - Bayern Munich 2022 €67m (+€10m) 64 Diego Costa Chelsea - Atletico Madrid 2018 €66m 65 Marc Cucurella Brighton - Chelsea 2022 €65.1m (+€8.2m) 66 Alexander Isak Real Sociedad - Newcastle United 2022 €65m (+€5m) =66 Thomas Lemar Monaco - Atletico Madrid 2018 €65m =66 Jeremy Doku Rennes - Manchester City 2023 €65m =66 Kaka AC Milan - Real Madrid 2009 €65m =66 Aymeric Laporte Athletic Club - Manchester City 2018 €65m =66 Joao Cancelo Juventus - Manchester City 2019 €65m (inc. Danilo) 72 Edinson Cavani Napoli - PSG 2013 €64.5m 73 Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea 2019 €64m 74 Mason Mount Chelsea - Manchester United 2023 €63.9m (+€5.8m) 75 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund - Arsenal 2018 €63.75m 76 David Luiz Chelsea - PSG 2014 €62m (+€6m) =76 Romeo Lavia Southampton - Chelsea 2023 €62m (+€6m) =76 Matheus Nunes Wolves - Manchester City 2023 €62m 79 Angel Di Maria Manchester United - PSG 2015 €61.6m 80 Achraf Hakimi Inter - PSG 2021 €60m (+€11m) =80 Miralem Pjanic Juventus - Barcelona 2020 €60m (+€5m) =80 Oscar Chelsea - Shanghai SIPG 2017 €60m =80 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig - Chelsea 2023 €60m =80 Manuel Ugarte Sporting CP - PSG 2023 €60m =80 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund - Manchester City 2022 €60m =80 Naby Keita RB Leipzig - Liverpool 2018 €60m =80 Luis Figo Barcelona - Real Madrid 2000 €60m =80 Tanguy Ndombele Lyon - Tottenham 2019 €60m =80 Malcom Zenit - Al-Hilal 2023 €60m =80 Otavio Porto - Al-Nassr 2023 €60m 91 Raphinha Leeds United - Barcelona 2022 €59m (+€6m) 92 Fernando Torres Liverpool - Chelsea 2011 €59m 93 Fred Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester United 2018 €58.9m =93 Jorginho Napoli - Chelsea 2018 €58.9m 95 Hulk Zenit - Shanghai SIPG 2016 €58.6m =95 Ben White Brighton - Arsenal 2021 €58.6m 97 Benjamin Mendy Monaco - Manchester City 2017 €58.2m 98 Richarlison Everton - Tottenham 2022 €58m (+€12m) =98 John Stones Everton - Manchester City 2016 €58m 100 Kyle Walker Tottenham - Manchester City 2017 €56.7m

Most expensive British player

Declan Rice became the most expensive British player in football history when he moved from West Ham to Arsenal in July 2023 in a whopping deal worth €116m.

Previously, the record belonged to Jack Grealish, whom Manchester City signed from Aston Villa for €117m in the summer of 2021.

Before Grealish's big move, Gareth Bale was football's most expensive Brit, with Real Madrid breaking the world transfer record to sign the Welshman from Tottenham in 2013 for €100.8m.

Most expensive teenager

Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive teenager ever, as he joined PSG on a loan-to-buy deal in 2017 that will be worth €180m after bonuses.

Joao Felix is the second-most expensive teenager, having been signed by Atletico from Benfica for €126m in 2019.

Most expensive defender

Harry Maguire became the most expensive defender of all time when Manchester United forked out €87.1m the England centre-half's services in 2019.

Maguire overtook Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the process, but only marginally, as the Netherlands international set the Reds back €84.5m when he arrived from Southampton the year before.

Most expensive goalkeeper

Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history

For a long time, former Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon held this honour, having joined the Turin outfit from Parma for €52m, which is a colossal fee when inflation is taken into account.

Then, within a matter of weeks in 2018, Buffon's record was shattered twice. First, Liverpool brought in Roma's Alisson Becker for €73m, to temporarily take the title of the world's most expensive keeper.

But Chelsea snapped up Kepa less than a month later, propelling the Spain international into top spot by meeting the €80m release clause in his Athletic Club contract.

Biggest transfer outside of Europe

For seven years, the most a non-European club had paid for a player was the €60.3m that Shanghai SIPG handed over to Chelsea for Brazil midfielder Oscar. However, Neymar now also holds this record, having been signed by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in the summer of the 2023 for €90m.