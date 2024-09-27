Football Predictions & Tips: This Week Best Betting Tips l 27/09/24

Football Accumulator Tips: This Weekend’s Best Betting Tips l 27/09/24

We dive into some of the weekend’s tastiest football fixtures and offer insightful analysis of each match. Our predictions are carefully crafted and based on research of statistics and current analysis of various teams in the Betway Premiership, the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga. These selections will help you maximise your chances of success during your weekend betting.

Our Best Betting Tips

Matches Results Odds Newcastle vs Manchester City Manchester City to win 1.73 Chelsea vs Brighton Draw 4.35 Everton vs Crystal Palace Draw 3.55 PSG vs Rennes PSG to win 1.45 Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum Borussia Dortmund to win 2.24 AC Milan vs Lecce AC Milan to win 1.38 Genoa vs Juventus Draw 3.55 Real Sociedad vs Valencia Real Sociedad to win 1.92

Odds on courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change. 27/09/24

Newcastle vs Manchester City: The Champions to bounce back from last week

Date - 28/09/2024

Kick-off - 13:30

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Manchester City to win @ 1.73, correct as of 27/09/2024

Although they were unbeaten in five games, Newcastle were poor last weekend in their 3-1 defeat to Fulham. Eddie Howe’s men will have to pick themselves up for the visit of Manchester City, who’ve come out of a titanic battle with title rivals, Arsenal. The hosts have beaten City in the league just once since September 2005. Four of the last five head-to-heads have gone the way of Pep Guardiola’s men with one League Cup victory for the Toon in that sequence of games.

Chelsea vs Brighton: A stalemate on the cards

Date - 28/09/2024

Kick-off - 16:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Draw @ 4.35 correct as of 27/09/2024

Chelsea appear to be clicking together but they will be severely tested when the unbeaten Brighton visit West London on Saturday. Despite winning their last two league games, they’re still winless at Stamford Bridge in this competition. The Seagulls are on a run of three consecutive draws, battling from a goal down in two games. Both sides are playing decent football at the moment and may just cancel each other out.

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Another stalemate on the cards for Everton

Date - 28/09/2024

Kick-off - 16:00

League - Premier League

Our Tip - Draw @ 3.55, correct as of 27/09/2024

Both sides enter this fixture without a win in the Premier League this season and it’s the first time that Crystal Palace will travel outside of London this term. With news that the Friedkin Group is taking over at Everton, the mood should be lifted somewhat. While the Toffees tend to come out firing, they have dropped eight points from winning positions this term, the most in the division. Palace meanwhile, have drawn all three of their recent league games.

PSG vs Rennes: The Ligue 1 champions are likely to continue their hot form

Date - 27/09/2024

Kick-off - 21:00

League - Ligue 1

Our Tip - PSG to win @ 1.45, correct as of 27/09/2024

Last week’s 1-1 draw with Reims ended PSG’s perfect start to their league campaign. They welcome a tricky Rennes to the Parc des Princes on Friday evening, a team they haven’t scored more than once in their previous four home meetings. However, PSG won two of the previous three clashes between the clubs and the visitors are on a run of three consecutive losses on the road in this division.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum: The hosts to get back to winning ways

Date - 27/09/2024

Kick-off - 20:30

League - Bundesliga

Our Tip - Borussia Dortmund to win @ 2.24, correct as of 27/09/2024

Dortmund must recover from their hefty 5-1 loss at the hands of Stuttgart last week and what better way than to entertain VfL Bochum at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday night. The hosts share a record of 37 unbeaten home matches on a Friday night in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen. Nuri Sahin’s men only lost one of the previous 11 home head-to-heads. Bochum tend to start slow and have yet to taste victory. It took them ten games last season to find their first three points.

AC Milan vs Lecce: Milan to continue dominating Lecce

Date - 27/09/2024

Kick-off - 20:45

League - Serie A

Our Tip - AC Milan to win @ 1.38, correct as of 28/09/2024

Three points from this head-to-head has become a norm for Milan who’ve only dropped points twice against Lecce at the San Siro since the turn of the century (W10, D2). The hosts kept clean sheets in five of the last six meetings. The corresponding fixture ended 3-0 to Milan, not an unlikely scenario here on Friday night.

Genoa vs Juventus: All signs point to a stalemate

Date - 28/09/2024

Kick-off - 18:00

League - Serie A

Our Tip - Draw @ 3.55, correct as of 27/09/2024

Genoa have won just one of their opening five games, a feat they’ve repeated in each of their previous five top-flight campaigns. They’ll be hoping their home record can help them here against Juventus as they’ve only lost one in seven. The Old Lady meanwhile, aren’t much better as they’ve drawn their last three Serie A games 0-0. They’re more cautious on the road and have drawn five of their previous six away league dates.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia: The hosts should make home advantage count

Date - 28/09/2024

Kick-off - 18:30

League - La Liga

Our Tip - Real Sociedad to win @ 1.92, correct as of 27/09/2024

Both sides have similar records in the league this season with Sociedad’s better goal difference placing them higher than Valencia. Despite their poor record this term, they will take heart that two of their three goals came at the Reale Arena. The visitors are at risk of losing three consecutive head-to-heads for the first time since 2017. Valencia are already on their worst seven-game start to La Liga, which should continue in the same vain here on Saturday.

Conclusion

Our insights into these fixtures should allow you to make educated selections with your betting. However, remember to always bet responsibly and return next week for another look at the weekend’s selections from our betting experts.