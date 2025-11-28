'Yes, we're playing like sh*t' - Edin Dzeko gives damning verdict on Fiorentina but blasts fans for booing after another defeat

Following Fiorentina's 1-0 home defeat to AEK Athens on Thursday, their second consecutive loss in the Conference League, Dzeko gave a brutally honest assessment of his team's performance. The result left Fiorentina in 17th place in the competition standings with six points from four matches, having won their first two games.

Speaking to Sky Sport, Dzeko did not mince his words. "Can we say we're playing like sh*t? Yes, that's true," he admitted. "We can't make two or three passes in a row. We're not playing well, I know."

Dzeko expressed his frustration with the team's inability to execute their game plan despite good preparation. "I didn't expect this game to end like this, losing in the end, because we trained really well, the boys were doing well," he said. "The coach had trained us well tactically. In the first half, we played better because we created something. They had two goals disallowed, but they scored instead, and then, trailing, it was more difficult. In the second half, we lost too many balls, we're doing poorly."