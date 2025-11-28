Aryan Suraj Chadha

European football writer

📝 Bio: I’m a sports journalist who covers football, cricket and American sports, specialising in tactical analysis, transfer sagas and the financial dynamics shaping modern competitions. I began my journey in sports media in 2021 and worked as a Senior Sports Writer at Republic Media Network, reporting across almost every major sport. I’ve also written for EssentiallySports, which broadened my experience covering U.S. leagues and global sporting narratives. At GOAL, I cover European football in depth, from tactical shifts and transfer market drama to the cultural stories that shape the continent’s biggest competitions. I’m a lifelong Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo supporter, and I try to bring the same mix of passion and precision to my writing that they brought to the pitch.

My Football Story: I first kicked a ball at nine and never stopped — football quickly became woven into my life, my culture and the person I am today. The game taught me discipline, wonder and the value of small moments; it shaped how I see the world. As a viral quip fans often repeat about obsession with the game goes: “If football were a drug, I would have died from overdose.” That’s exactly how it feels for me.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:
• Premier League, La Liga & European football analysis
• Transfer market dynamics & Financial Fair Play
• International tournaments & major-competition coverage
• Fan culture, storytelling & digital football culture

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory:
Fernando Torres’ chipped finish over Jens Lehmann to help Spain win Euro 2008 — a moment of sheer genius that pulled an entire nation into celebration and made me fall in love with football for life. Another unforgettable night was Torres’ breakaway goal that effectively ended Barcelona’s hopes in the 2012 Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou — a run, a finish, and the raw intensity that followed, with Gary Neville calling it “UN-BELIEVEEE-ABLEEEE!!!!” Nights like those are why I write about the game: for the drama, the stories and the human moments that stay with you forever.

Articles by Aryan Suraj Chadha
  2. GFX Hansi Flick Lamine YamalGetty/GOAL
    L. YamalH. Flick

    Flick defends Yamal's performance against Cucurella & Chelsea

    Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has defended Lamine Yamal following a difficult Champions League performance against Chelsea, while also challenging the teenage forward to "step up" and prove his quality. Flick acknowledged the difficulty of facing Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella, whom he described as "one of the best in the world," but insisted that Yamal needs to lead the team's recovery from their 3-0 defeat.

  6. Fenerbahce v Besiktas - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Rafa SilvaBesiktas

    Rafa Silva ends Besiktas standoff after FIFA threat

    Rafa Silva has backed down from his intention to leave Besiktas and returned to training after the Turkish club threatened to report him to FIFA for unauthorised absence. The Portuguese forward, who had been complaining of pain despite clean medical scans, cited "family problems" rather than financial issues as the reason for his actions, admitting his "head was a mess".

  7. Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    M. NeuerO. Kahn

    Bayern legend defends Neuer over Arsenal blunders

    Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn has given his verdict on veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s performance against Arsenal. Kahn insisted Neuer was fouled during the controversial opening goal but admitted the goalkeeper made a "mistake" for the third strike that sealed the first defeat of the season for Vincent Kompany and Co.

  9. steffen baumgart union berlin eintracht frankfurtgetty

    Union Berlin boss in trouble over gesture

    Union Berlin coach Steffen Baumgart faces a nervous wait after being caught making a middle finger gesture during a chaotic 4-3 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite already being sent off for kicking a paper ball onto the pitch, the DFB Sports Court could now hand him a longer ban for the separate, initially unseen incident.

  10. VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Werner branded 'lazy as hell' as MLS move looms

    An RB Leipzig insider has delivered a brutal assessment of Timo Werner, revealing a former coach branded him "lazy as hell in training." The ex-Chelsea striker, who has played just one minute this season, is now tipped to make a January switch to MLS after a summer move to New York Red Bulls failed to materialise.

  1. FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP

    Dinner with Yamal's mum? Fans charged €800 for London gala meeting

    An unusual London gala is charging fans up to €800 for a VIP experience that includes meeting Sheila Ebana, the mother of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. Following the news, ex-footballer Benjamín Zarandona has revealed his role in brokering the deal, clarifying that Ebana is a hired guest and not the event's organiser.

  2. Vitinha PSG 2025
    Paris Saint-GermainVitinha

    'Phenomenon' Vitinha compared to Barcelona and Spain legend

    Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Pedro Miguel Pauleta has labelled Vitinha a "phenomenon," comparing the midfielder to Barcelona's Pedri and the legendary Andres Iniesta. The praise comes after the Portuguese star scored in PSG's 7-2 Champions League demolition of Bayer Leverkusen, with Pauleta hailing his compatriot's technique and positioning.

