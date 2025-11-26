Xabi Alonso insists he's unfazed by Vinicius Jr's mutiny as pressure ramps up on Real Madrid manager

Addressing Vinicius Jr's supposed mutiny and managing big egos in the Madrid dressing room, Alonso said: "It’s just as important as the footballing philosophy, the tactical and physical work, managing personalities… and it’s a process with different phases that you have to know how to navigate. At Real Madrid, it’s fundamental. I didn’t realise it had been six months, but it’s turning out to be exactly what I expected. A very demanding job with good moments and moments where you need that concentration and connection. We’re in one where we have to show a reaction. I’m enjoying the whole package, everything it entails. I said it on the first day and I’ll say it again."

When asked to comment on the topic of players getting managers sacked, Alonso added: "It’s demanding, but I’m certainly not the first manager to have to deal with these situations. I think a lot about what Carlo [Ancelotti], [Jose] Mourinho, or [Manuel] Pellegrini, the managers I’ve had, would have done in their time. These aren’t new situations; we have to know how to deal with them, we have the necessary standards and self-criticism. We know where we want to go… and putting all of this together, I’m enjoying it.

"We have to have a lot of respect for the players and the teams and how they prepare. I don’t want to and I’m not going to talk about that. I know what a dressing room is, I know the moments you have to go through, and you have to deal with the external noise. It shouldn’t make us lose focus on what’s important for us. We have to know how to get through these moments; we know the consequences of bad results, but they shouldn’t derail us from the path we want to take."

