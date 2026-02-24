Wrexham tie talismanic duo down to contract extensions as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac edge closer to fulfilling Premier League dream

Rathbone, who moved to SToK Racecourse in the summer of 2024, has added 12 months to his deal through to the end of the 2027-28 campaign. He starred for Wrexham last season as they secured automatic promotion out of League One.

The 29-year-old registered eight goals through 42 appearances and was named the club’s Player of the Season. He suffered an unfortunate ankle injury ahead of the current campaign when being laid low during a pre-season trip to Australia and New Zealand.

A welcome return to action was made in mid-December, with Rathbone scoring within two minutes of his reintroduction to the fold off the bench against Watford. He now has six efforts to his name through 16 outings.

Rathbone has said of prolonging his association with the Red Dragons: “I'm absolutely delighted to sign a new contract. It's a special day for me and my family. I'm over the moon. My time here has been great so far. It's probably the best football I've played in my career. I want to keep playing, keep improving, and create more special moments for this club.”