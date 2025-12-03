Will Neymar reunite with Lionel Messi in MLS? Inter Miami's final stance on winter transfer swoop for Santos star revealed

For Neymar, everything now revolves around one goal, to ensure he is fit enough for Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad next summer. But there are no guarantees for the Selecao's all-time record goalscorer. Asked specifically about Neymar’s fitness and the form of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, Ancelotti issued a blunt and demanding standard.

"He has to be 100%," Ancelotti told Esporte Record. "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinícius. If Vinícius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players."

The Italian coach went on to praise Neymar’s artistry but underlined the central issue holding him back.

"I think he's a great talent," Ancelotti said. "He's had the bad luck of having injuries. He couldn't be in good physical condition because of the injuries he's had."