Will Chelsea really sign Vincius Jr?! Truth behind €150m transfer rumours linking Blues with Real Madrid superstar revealed

Madrid won their first game back from the winter break in style. A 5-1 thrashing of Real Betis was a statement of intent from Los Blancos, who are chasing down Barcelona in La Liga. That win was without talisman Kylian Mbappe, although Vini Jr did not get on the scoresheet. In fact, the Brazilian was taken off after fading in the match, prompting boos and jeers from the expectant Bernabeu crowd.

However, manager Alonso came to the defence of his struggling forward, despite having a public falling out with him earlier in the campaign. Speaking after the game, he said: "It was an important and well-deserved win to start the year at home. It's important to start like this: calmly and with good feelings heading into the Super Cup. I value the victory in terms of La Liga. Barcelona won yesterday, and we have to win a lot of games. It was the last match of the first half of the season, and we've already reached 45 points. That would put us at 90 in La Liga. The average has to be winning many games in the remaining fixtures. The pace is going to be intense for what's to come. From tomorrow onwards, we're only thinking about the Super Cup."