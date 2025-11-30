West Ham legend Billy Bonds dies aged 79 as tributes pour in

The tribute from the Hammers read: "One of the greatest competitors English football has ever seen, Billy passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, at the age of 79. He stands unrivalled as the longest-serving player in the Club’s 130-year history, having made a total of 799 appearances across a magnificent 21-year career that saw him captain us to two FA Cup triumphs and a Second Division title, win four Hammer of the Year awards, and awarded two testimonials, a PFA merit award and an MBE for services to football.

"After hanging up his boots at the grand age of 41, Billy was handed a coaching role by the great John Lyall, working alongside Tony Carr with the Club’s Youth Team. In February 1990, he was appointed as first-team manager, leading the club to promotion from Division Two and an FA Cup semi-final in 1991. After relegation in 1992, Bonds immediately led the Hammers back into the top-flight in 1993, as we became a Premier League Club for the first time. Signed from Charlton Athletic in May 1967 for just £47,000, Bonds made his league debut for the Hammers in August that year against Sheffield Wednesday and went on to become one of the greatest figures in the Club’s history.

"He left Upton Park in 1994 after 27 years of impeccable service, and in 2013 was presented with the Club’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement award. In 2018 he was voted by fans as West Ham United’s greatest-ever player, and a year later made an emotional appearance at London Stadium when the Billy Bonds Stand was opened in his honour. An extremely private and loyal man, Billy was completely devoted to his family - wife Marilyn, who sadly passed away in 2020, daughters Claire and Katie, and grand-daughters Eloise and Elissa. Never one to crave the limelight, he was universally loved, respected and admired by his team-mates, players and supporters, who will forever consider themselves ‘Billy Bonds’s Claret and Blue Army’.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at West Ham United are with Claire, Katie, Eloise and Elissa as they come to terms with their loss, and we kindly ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time. A period of appreciation to honour Billy will be held before kick-off at today’s Premier League home fixture v Liverpool, and a full tribute will take place at our next home fixture against Aston Villa, on Sunday 14 December. Further tributes will also appear across Club channels in the coming days. Rest in peace Billy, our courageous, inspirational, lion-hearted leader."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!