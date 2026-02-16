Getty/GOAL
Wayne Rooney outlines how Thomas Tuchel's new England contract will influence selection calls with Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden in the firing line
World Cup squad: Two friendly dates for England before selection calls
England have two friendly dates in March against Uruguay and Japan to take in before Tuchel has to settle on a 26-man party that will be heading to the United States. Ahead of those fixtures, it has been revealed that Tuchel’s deal has been extended by two years through to the end of the next European Championship.
The former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss is under pressure to bring 60 years of trophy-hunting pain to a close for England’s men’s national team, with a global crown being chased down on North American soil from mid-June.
Will Tuchel find room for Bellingham & Foden in his World Cup plans?
Tuchel has plenty of talent at his disposal, but has warned even the biggest of names - including the likes of Bellingham, Foden and Cole Palmer - that nobody is guaranteed a place in his plans and that much sought-after spots have to be earned, rather than being handed out on reputation alone.
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham is nursing an untimely injury at present, having already seen questions asked of his working relationship with Tuchel, but Rooney believes that few shock decisions will be made as the man working on a long-term basis with England looks to keep key performers happy.
Rooney explains how Tuchel's contract will impact Bellingham & Foden
The former Three Lions forward has told The Wayne Rooney Show: “I think it's very clever from the FA and from Thomas Tuchel. If he wanted to stay beyond the World Cup, he clearly does, it takes away now all the speculation and obviously there's a few clubs who are looking for a manager in the summer and Thomas Tuchel will be right at the top of the list, I imagine. So it takes all that speculation away on Thomas while England are at the World Cup.
“I remember when [Louis] van Gaal agreed to become Man United manager and he went to the World Cup with Holland and you're having all the speculation, still, you know, with a lot of talk about him, whereas now, and I think it's right, it's right to do it from the FA and Tuchel, they've agreed he’ll stay til 2028 and there's no speculation now, the only focus is on the World Cup. So I think that's definitely the right decision.”
Rooney, who has 120 caps and 53 international goals to his name, added: “I think it also, for Tuchel, if he knew he was just doing the World Cup and then he was going, then I think he'd make decisions with no fear of the impact that's going to have on that player moving forward. Whereas now, for instance, it'd be easier for him to leave Jude Bellingham out or Phil Foden or whoever, whatever player that is, and not have any consequences beyond the World Cup.
“Whereas now, he’s obviously going to be making decisions on, right, well, this isn't just a one time, pick them for the World Cup. I need to keep this player for the next tournament. So I think it's certainly a positive to keep him there for the next two years, but also I think it will affect slightly, not massively, but it will slightly affect his selection of the team.
“I think it's good because you can get caught up with this player shouldn't be in the World Cup. We've got five number 10s who are all world class number 10s if you like. If that's the case, I still think Thomas Tuchel will pick a team. Like for instance, if England are starting the World Cup tomorrow, I think Morgan Rogers will start ahead of Bellingham and Foden if they're all in the squad.
“So I think, it won't affect him that much, I just think in the back of his mind. Right, if I leave, which, Jude Bellingham should never have been left out of that squad anyway, if that's the case, but if there is any doubt, he knows he's got to deal with it, then beyond the World Cup.”
England fixtures: Who Three Lions will face heading into 2026 World Cup
England will take in two pre-tournament friendly dates with New Zealand and Costa Rica in Florida before opening their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17. Bellingham and Foden will hope to form part of Tuchel’s plans when competitive action gets underway.
