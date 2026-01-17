Getty Images Sport
Wayne Rooney reveals he would ONLY go back into coaching for two clubs after Man Utd & England legend's failed Birmingham & Plymouth spells
Rooney not too eager to return to management
The former Derby County and DC United manager was quizzed about what his next move would be following his dismissals at the Blues and Pilgrims in 2024. While he is enjoying punditry duties alongside his own podcast, it seems the 40-year-old is not itching to return to coaching for the time being.
"I would, I definitely would if the right thing came up," he said when asked about a potential comeback earlier this month. "But I wouldn't put myself in situations like [when I lived] in DC, lived in Plymouth, lived in Birmingham, lived away and missed a lot of my kids' football and stuff. That means it has to be the right thing, and for it to be the right thing, and realistic as well. With the four jobs I've done, is that gonna come up? Which I doubt, so [a comeback becomes more complicated]."
- AFP
Rooney backs Carrick at Man Utd
Following Ruben Amorim's sacking at United, former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick was appointed to lead the team for the rest of the season. Rooney acknowledged it is a "difficult" task for his old team-mate but he believes the ex-Middlesbrough boss can "steady the ship" at the Red Devils.
He said on The Wayne Rooney Show: "It is probably the obvious choice really because I don't think there are any top, top managers available at the minute. I think it is the right choice at this moment in time. It is a difficult task of course. Where Manchester United are at the minute is not a good place and Michael has to go in and steady the ship.
"Michael's great fun. He is a great character, but don't be fooled by how calm he looks. He can have fun as well, but make no mistake, he'd be going in there now with full focus."
While it is very early days, Rooney may be onto something after United's comprehensive 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday in Carrick's first game in charge.Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Rooney eyes Man Utd and Everton roles
Earlier this week, Rooney admitted he would love to be part of Carrick's coaching staff at United if asked.
"Of course I would. It's a no-brainer," he said. "I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing."
Now, the ex-Everton man has revealed he would only return to management if United or the Toffees came calling. He also revealed a little titbit about Carrick, too.
He said on Football Focus on Saturday: "I said last week, if Manchester United called me to go in in any capacity, I would gladly do that. I love the football club and I was there for 13 years and it's probably one of the only two clubs I would go back into coaching for in Manchester United and Everton. I know that's with Michael [Carrick] as well. Michael had offers from other clubs and I know 100 per cent there's no way he'd go into any other football club as an interim manager or head coach other than Manchester United. So that's what the club means to him."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Man Utd?
After United's win over City, a result that briefly took them up to fourth in the Premier League, Carrick's side are next in action in eight days when they travel to league leaders Arsenal. They then kickstart February with a home clash against Fulham.
Advertisement