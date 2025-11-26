AFP
WATCH: Canada’s Jonathan David ends goal drought with dramatic late winner as Juventus beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in Champions League thriller
David’s late strike secures Juventus comeback victory
Juventus were forced to dig themselves out of trouble after conceding twice to Bodo/Glimt but responded well to pull level. Jonathan David’s decisive goal came early in stoppage time, as he reacted quickest to a rebound after Kenan Yildiz’s shot was saved by Nikita Haikin. The finish restored Juventus’ lead and ended David’s goal drought, his first strike since late August.
Win boosts Juventus’ Champions League campaign
The victory was an important one for Juventus, who have endured a difficult Champions League campaign and had collected only three points from their first four games. That stretch included three draws and a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid. The win moves them up the group table to six points.
The goal also represents a boost for David, who had struggled to score in recent weeks. His ability to produce in key moments will be important as Juventus look to reestablish themselves among Europe’s top clubs. Since joining the team, the Canadian forward had scored only once - in Juventus’ Serie A opener in late August - before finding the net against Bodo/Glimt.
Juventus aim to build on momentum
With this dramatic win, Juventus strengthen their chances of advancing from the league stage but must maintain consistency in upcoming fixtures. They face Pafos next on Dec. 11 and then Benfica on Jan. 22 in back-to-back home Champions League games before ending the league phase on the road against AS Monaco on Jan. 29.
