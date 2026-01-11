Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Vinicius Junior scores amazing solo goal as Real Madrid & Barcelona play out CRAZY first half in Supercopa de Espana final
Vinicius lights up El Clasico
Barcelona took the lead in the 36th minute through a fine low strike from Raphinha, only for Vinicius to level the scores ten minutes later. The Real star picked the ball up wide on the left flank and drove towards the box, nutmegging the helpless Jules Kounde, before jinking past two more defenders and sliding the ball into the far corner of the net, sparking wild celebrations.
They were cut short when Robert Lewandowski went up the other end to restore Barca's lead moments after the restart, but Gonzalo Garcia the bundled home another equaliser for Real to make it 2-2 heading into the interval.
Watch Vinicius Junior's superb solo goal
Vinicius' struggles in 2025-26
Vinicius Junior has not lived up to his usual high standards in the 2025-26 campaign, managing only six goals and eight assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. He will, however, be glad to have ended his 16-game drought in the final third and it should give him a welcome dose of confidence as Real chase down silverware in the second half of the season. Questions have been asked over Vinicius' future amid reported tension between him and head coach Xabi Alonso, but he remains one of Los Blancos most dangerous players and he reminded the world of his unique abilities on Sunday night.
