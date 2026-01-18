VIDEO: Own goal of the year?! Remarkable scenes in League One as hilarious mix-up leads to calamity in Stockport's win over Rotherham

Stockport manager Dave Challinor admitted his side had been affected by the "freak" own goal after the match. He told reporters: "We started the game really well and got ourselves in front. But then, I probably want us to do a little bit more in the first 30 minutes, sense blood and try to get that second goal. Then we are then affected miles too much by a crazy decision and a freak incident that not many, or if any, people will have seen before. That happens. Let's not be happy with that. I'm more displeased with our reaction to that. We went into our shells a little bit."