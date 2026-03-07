Goal.com
Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

VIDEO: Ivan Toney delivers Vinicius Jr samba tribute with corner flag celebration after bagging another goal for Al-Ahli

Ivan Toney continued his sensational form in the Saudi Pro League, proving once again why he is the division’s most feared marksman. During Al-Ahli’s high-stakes Sea Derby clash against arch-rivals Al-Ittihad, the England international opened the scoring in a 3-1 victory that saw his side reclaim top spot in the table. However, it was his post-goal antics that caught the eye of social media users across the globe.

  • Celebrate with Vinicius' signature dance moves

    After finding the back of the net, Toney raced toward the corner flag to perform a distinctive dance move, drawing immediate comparisons to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian is well known for his rhythmic celebrations by the flag, and Toney’s rendition brought a touch of samba flair to the Alinma Stadium. The victory moves Al-Ahli one point clear of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in a frantic title race.

  • Watch the clip

  • Title race intensifies at the summit

    The victory provides Al-Ahli with a narrow one-point cushion at the top of the table, though the pressure from behind remains immense. Al-Hilal kept pace thanks to a masterclass from Karim Benzema, who scored twice in a 4-0 routing of Al-Najmah. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr have the opportunity to leapfrog Toney’s side if they can secure a victory against Neom SC. The title race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the history of the division.

    Toney is fully aware that the job is far from finished, despite the jubilant scenes following the derby win. “We knew it's going to be tough; it's derby day and we have to make sure we keep Jeddah green,” Toney said to the league's official website. “You heard it here today; the fans were the 12th player on the pitch. They got us through this game and, if they stick with us throughout the season like this, then we can do something special.”

    Chasing records and Golden Boots

    Toney’s goal against Al-Ittihad takes his tally to 24 for the season, strengthening his grip on the Golden Boot race. Toney now sits top of that table, two goals ahead of Julian Quinones of Al Qadsiah, and three goals ahead of Ronaldo. With the summer approaching, Toney remains focused on the bigger picture of both domestic silverware and international recognition. If he continues this level of output, the celebrations - unusual or otherwise - are likely to become a very frequent sight in the weeks ahead.

