VIDEO: Antoine Semenyo's perfect parting gift! Bournemouth star scores 95th-MINUTE winning goal against Tottenham in final game before £65m Man City transfer

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was desperate to keep Semenyo for as long as possible into the January transfer window, with his £65 million ($87m) release clause due to expire on the 10th. The Spaniard was not short of praise for his talisman in his post-match press conference either, moments after he had just given the player a huge hug amid the celebrations at full-time. Speaking to the BBC, he said: "We needed this one, we have been very close in the last games. Football can not every time go to the other side and today was the perfect moment, also for Antoine [Semenyo]. To play the way he did, the commitment to help in whatever way until the last second. I think football has been fair and given him a lovely moment."

On whether it might be Semenyo's last game, he added: "I think it was, unluckily for us I think it was. He has been if not the best, one of the best I have coached. He has improved every single season. He has scored 10 goals in half a season and not even a number nine. It is not just the numbers but a lot of things - the physicality, the balls in the air and the defensive things. He will be a big miss."