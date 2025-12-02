USWNT ratings vs Italy: Cat Macario and Jaedyn Shaw hit breathtaking strikes to wrap up an impressive 2025 for the Americans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Cat Macario can’t stop scoring, and she got the U.S. women’s national team rolling once again, helping lift the Americans to a 2–0 win over Italy to close out their 2025 campaign.

A cheeky chip from Macario in the 20th minute set the tone for the USWNT’s second victory over Italy in three days and marked her eighth international goal of the year. Lily Yohannes picked out Macario breaking free down the right side, and the forward lifted her head to spot goalkeeper Francesca Durante off her line before calmly chipping her for the opener. Macario nearly added another later in the half, pressing the Italian back line and using every surface of her foot to hold up play, flick, and turn in the box. She earned her 28th cap on Monday and now has 16 goals in 29 appearances.

"Cat is just such a special player, and I know if she gets the ball in front of the goal, 10 times out of 10, it is probably going to be a goal," Yohannes said of Macario's clinical edge.

Jaedyn Shaw doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Shaw, who recently turned 21, earned her 29th cap and 13th start for the senior team. After being left off two straight FIFA windows, she returned to the squad in October and has made the most of it — all while helping lead Gotham FC to an NWSL Championship. Her finish put the U.S. firmly in control heading into halftime.

Emma Hayes made early second-half changes, including Avery Patterson for Emily Fox, Kennedy Wesley for Naomi Girma and Emma Sears for Alyssa Thompson. The midfield trio of Yohannes, Lindsey Heaps, and Claire Hutton remained intact to start the half, showcasing the chemistry they’ve built. Jaelin Howell later replaced Heaps as the U.S. continued to dictate tempo.

Despite Hayes making five changes to the starting XI from Friday’s match - and fielding a trio of teenagers - the U.S. never lost its rhythm. The Americans again started fast, scored early, and dominated possession with 64 percent of the ball.

"We try and be intentional in how we organize players. But I'm very much about coaching every one of our 26 players to play as us always, and I focus on that," Hayes said. "And of course, we organize our team to set up against opponents and spaces we want to exploit, but we can always dominate by developing our game style."

The USWNT end the year on a high note at 12-3-0, and Hayes closed her first full calendar year in charge with 25 wins.

