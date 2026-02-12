USWNT star Catarina Macario reported to have offer from Barcelona as Man City & Arsenal monitor Chelsea forward's uncertain future with Blues

It was reported last week by Tom Garry of the Guardian that Macario had turned down an offer of a contract extension at Chelsea, where she has been since leaving Lyon back in 2023.

It felt like this season was set to be a big one for the 26-year-old, with her telling GOAL ahead of the campaign that she was "expecting to be free" of the meticulous management of her minutes that came after a 21-month period on the sidelines. It felt like she was primed to showcase her world-class talent regularly. However, things have not quite gone to plan. Niggling injuries have troubled Macario at times, with her yet to play in 2026 because of a heel issue, and when fit she has yet to score in a Women's Super League season that is proving rather disappointing for a Chelsea side that has won all of the last six titles in this competition.

It's hard not to feel like Macario's stint with the Blues is coming to a natural end, with her perhaps able to rediscover her best form in another system or environment.

Asked about the American's situation on Thursday, amid so much speculation, Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor said: "Cat is not available right now due to injury. As you could see, she's not also involved in the Champions League squad. We'll see. We are assessing Cat every week, making sure she will be able to play for us before the end of the season. Hopefully, that will be the case but, today, I don't have the answer to that question."