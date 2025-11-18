'I'm not sure how I handled it' - Wolfsburg star Camilla Kuver on four injury-plagued years, why she never thought about giving up and how a difficult journey made Germany & Champions League debuts even more 'special'

Amid it all has been a positional change, too. Kuver’s debut for Germany - as they defeated France over two legs to reach the Nations League final, to be played against Spain later this month - came at centre-back, a role in which she has been a rock for Wolfsburg at the start of this season. Prior to joining the two-time European champions, Kuver was mainly a full-back, either on the right or the left. But her new club saw her future in a central position, one she had played before with the youth national teams in particular. Having immersed herself in it since her Eintracht departure, she’s actually enjoying it more, too.

“I feel like you have more control over the game and how it's played,” she explains, while her experience at both right-back and left-back allows her to be “comfortable” on either side of that Wolfsburg centre-back pairing. “That just makes me more flexible in my game,” she adds.

It means she is facing new challenges in each game, too. No longer tasked with stifling lively wingers, Kuver is now having to lock down some of the best centre-forwards in the game instead, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Ada Hegerberg and Pernille Harder three of the biggest names she has had enthralling individual battles with already this season. Given the fixtures Wolfsburg have on the horizon, names like that of Sam Kerr are potentially to come. That sort of star power, though, isn’t daunting for the ambitious young defender. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“They're big names but I always like to remind myself, they're also just human, because I know when I came here to Wolfsburg, for me, Alex Popp and Svenja Huth were these top, top players,” Kuver explains. “Of course, you see them on the field and they are these top, top players - but they're also just normal humans. I feel like that helps to know that the way I think about Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, these kinds of names, I used to have this understanding also for the players that I play with now. So for me, it's good to know, 'Okay, it is the kind of level of where I'm at'. They're the ones that I want to come up against and, of course, challenge myself against. They're the best players out there, so it's very exciting to play against these kinds of names.”