USMNT legend Michael Bradley reportedly emerges as frontrunner for New York Red Bulls head coaching position

The 38-year-old Bradley took charge of Red Bulls II this summer and quickly guided the developmental squad to its first MLS Next Pro Cup title. His approach - a more possession-oriented style than the traditional Red Bull high press - has impressed new Head of Sport Julian de Guzman, who has praised both the team’s play and Bradley’s demeanor.

“I’m very impressed by what he’s done. … Beyond winning MLS Next Pro itself, it’s his [playing] style,” de Guzman told The Athletic in November. “It’s attractive for players, for fans. You can see how calm he is, how he delivers his message to the players. I must say it’s refreshing.”

Bradley also enjoyed a distinguished playing career, earning 151 caps for the U.S. men’s national team and featuring for clubs such as Borussia Mönchengladbach, Roma, and Toronto FC, where he won the 2017 MLS Cup.