Truth behind Jean-Philippe Mateta's failed AC Milan transfer revealed as medical issue 'spooks' Italian giants out of £30m move for Crystal Palace striker

The news is a serious blow for Mateta. His excellent form for Palace last season helped him earn a maiden call-up to the France squad and he has done well when called upon by Les Bleus, scoring twice in his three appearances for his country. That start to his international career appeared to have greatly helped his chances of being included in Didier Deschamps' squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, Mateta now faces a dilemma. If he were to have surgery on his knee, it would rule him out of action for months, greatly hindering his selection chances against a number of excellent French attackers. Should he decide to opt against that choice, he still likely faces being the reserve striker in Croydon after Palace forked out around £48 million ($66m) to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in a club-record deal.

While Mateta has scored eight Premier League goals so far this season, only one of those has come in his 10 most recent appearances in the division, with the Eagles suffering a collapse in form over the past few months. His prospective replacement hasn't fared much better, with Larsen only scoring once for Wolves in 22 league games before departing Molineux.