Jean-Philippe Mateta 'not in the right place' to play against Nottingham Forest as striker seeks Crystal Palace exit

Glasner said on Mateta in his press conference on Friday: "It is nothing to do right now with the transfers. He is not in the [right] place. To play makes no sense.

“We have to protect the team and I have to protect him. That is why he will not travel with us to Nottingham.”

He added: "Again, there is so much noise, so much speculation, so many things going on," added Glasner. We need every single player at their best and JP [Mateta] isn't at his best right now with all the noise that happens.

"It can be football noise, but if someone has private issues where they can't focus on football, then it makes no sense to play. He can't help the team and perform at his top level. We decided it is better not to play him."

