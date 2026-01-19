Tottenham star rushed to hospital after falling ill during Senegal's chaotic AFCON final victory over hosts Morocco

The wellbeing of their close friends and team-mates provided an unwelcome distraction for Senegal as they sought to capture a continental crown. Camara did, however, tell reporters when asked for an update on Sarr, Diatta and Niang: “They're in the hospital, but I hope they're doing well.”

Senegalese news outlet Taggat went on to report that: “The three players are doing well, according to the doctor, at Mohammed VI Hospital in Rabat. Ousseynou Niang will return to the hotel. Krepin Diatta and Pape Matar Sarr are still being kept at the hospital for further observations.”

Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who are competing in the Champions League this season, confirmed that Niang - who is contracted to them - had been well enough to join in with wild celebrations. They posted online: “Ousseynou Niang is an AFCON winner! After extra time, the Lions of Teranga defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final. Niang felt unwell before the game and was taken to hospital along with two team-mates. It has since been confirmed he is doing well and has rejoined the Senegalese squad.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!