Tottenham relegation fire sale could begin with sale of star striker to Newcastle
Howe eyes reunion with former pupil
Much will depend on Tottenham's Premier League status, but Solanke is well known to Eddie Howe, who worked with the forward previously at Bournemouth. The Newcastle boss is a long-term admirer of the 28-year-old, having originally brought him to the south coast in a big-money deal, and according to the Daily Mail sees him as the ideal profile to bolster his attacking options at St James' Park. Newcastle are facing a summer of change and are assessing potential new additions at striker as Will Osula, scorer of a wonder goal against Manchester United last week, is wanted by a number of clubs including Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. With potential departures on the horizon, Howe is keen to secure a proven Premier League goalscorer to lead his line next season.
Crisis deepens in north London
Tottenham face a decisive couple of weeks with manager Igor Tudor under increasing pressure to turn out positive results from their next games with Atletico Madrid and, more importantly, Solanke's former side Liverpool over the next seven days. The possibility of the club falling into the second tier for the first time in 49 years is now a stark reality for the board.
Following their defeat by Crystal Palace on Thursday which left them just one point ahead of 18th placed West Ham United and staring at the prospect of relegation for the first time in half a century, Solanke said: "We've just had a big conversation. We know the position we are in is definitely not where we want to be so we need to figure out how we are going to get out of it as soon as possible."
A summer of change at St James’ Park
For Newcastle, the potential acquisition of Solanke would represent a significant statement of intent. The Magpies are expected to be active in the market as they look to build a squad capable of consistent European qualification. Reunited with Howe, England international Solanke could find the stability and tactical system he needs to return to his best form. The coming weeks will be decisive not only for Tottenham's history, but for the career trajectories of several high-profile stars currently caught in the crossfire of a relegation dogfight.
Ultimately, any move for the Three Lions striker will hinge on whether Tottenham can pull off a late-season miracle. Should they drop into the second tier, the north Londoners would struggle to hold onto a player of Solanke's calibre, especially with Newcastle hovering.
What comes next for Solanke?
Solanke will be hoping to start for Spurs as they face a huge fortnight of games heading into the international break. The trip to Liverpool is sandwiched between their two Champions League matches with Atletico Madrid, while they host relegation rivals Nottingham Forest on March 22.
