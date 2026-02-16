Tottenham sent Mauricio Pochettino return warning as USMNT disrupt plans to bring Argentine coach back to the Premier League

With those international commitments being factored into the equation, Zamora is not convinced that the Argentine tactician would be the right call for Tottenham. Speaking via best betting sites, the former Spurs striker told GOAL when asked if calls from a disgruntled fanbase should be heeded: “He can’t start until after the World Cup. If you are his nation, you are saying ‘I don’t want you taking your eye off the ball’ - I know you’re not full-time, every single day in the office, but I would be saying I don’t want you taking your eye off the ball.

“Although he’s the fans’ favourite and they want him there, it’s going to be a tricky one. I think the likes of Poch would want time, a good pre-season. Whoever goes in there, they will want a whole pre-season. It’s hard because of the World Cup. All of these players aren’t going to get back until the end of July, if a few of the boys get quite far. They will want a break, they will want two weeks off at least. It’s a tricky job for anyone. Poch obviously had a great time there. It didn’t end in the greatest way, but I can understand why the fans want him back.”