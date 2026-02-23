The Rondo, MLS Opening Weekend edition: Panic time for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami? Trouble ahead for Sporting KC? Are Nashville SC contenders?

TH: How about some nuance, eh? It's entirely possible that both teams are really very good, just in different cycles. This is an LAFC with no real substantive changes from last year - save for the addition of a truly wonderful center midfielder in Stephen Eustáquio - facing up against a Miami team with a bunch of new additions still figuring it out. So, yeah, it'll take some time. You probably have to ask some questions about Miami's new center forward, German Berterame, and sure, Messi's performance wasn't all that great, but Miami will certainly catch up. For LAFC, you'd think it's more about retaining this level, and holding on to Denis Bouanga - who has flirted with an exit in the past.

RT: It may be controversial, but it is possible for a league to have two really good soccer teams! Miami are obviously great, which is why they're defending MLS Cup champions, but LAFC are pretty damn good, too, and, in this particular game, they were much, much better. That is more of a testament to LAFC than an indictment of Miami. If these teams played seven times, it would surely be close, which is, of course, a good thing as the hype builds for both clubs.

AL: The answer lies somewhere in between. It’s early, and Javier Mascherano and Co. are still figuring it out. Their biggest signing of the offseason, Berterame, joined just a few weeks ago and hasn’t been able to fully train with his team while in the U.S. due to visa issues. Those were recently resolved, but watching the match on Saturday, it was clear to see the attack didn’t know where to operate at times, and the same could be said on defense. It is also easy to see why Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon was such a coveted target for Miami, as the team still needs help there.

But let’s also give credit to LAFC. They’ve been all about stability and familiarity as opposed to making massive changes, and Marc Dos Santos - a previous assistant at the club - was able to really hit the ground running in his managerial debut. The most impressive aspect of this win might have been the fact that LAFC’s midfield, which likely doesn’t amount to Rodrigo De Paul’s MLS salary this season in cost, blew the Herons out of the park.