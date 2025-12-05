'Threatening to shoot him in the legs' - How Steven Gerrard overcame his early-career gangster terror

When Gerrard made his first start for the Reds the following week, against Tottenham, he felt completely out of his depth while David Ginola was running rings around him. It wouldn't take Gerrard long, though, to adjust to the pace of the Premier League. He became a first-team regular at Anfield during the 1990-2000 campaign before being voted the PFA's Young Player of the Year the following season.

Being recognised by his peers capped a remarkably rapid rise to prominence for a kid that had initially been racked by self-doubt. There was also the fact that Gerrard had also been dealing with a persistent back problem caused by a combination of growing pains and excessive game time during his teenage years.

However, the truly incredible thing about Gerrard's emergence as a future superstar was that he managed to perform at such a high level on the field while going through hell off it, having been targeted by a local gangster intent on exploiting the England international's success for his own financial gain...