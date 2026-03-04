Goal.com
Rahul Chalke

Spain squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Spain's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Reigning European champions Spain will be one of the favourites for the upcoming World Cup in 2026. The Spanish national team has undergone a major transition in recent years, with a new generation of young stars replacing the veterans.

Confident and full of energy, these youngsters will lead La Roja at the global stage next year, following a successful Euros campaign in Germany in 2024. Spain had waited 12 years to lift a major international trophy since Vicente del Bosque's legendary team that won back-to-back European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

However, their World Cup performances have been disappointing since that historic win in 2010. Spain were eliminated in the group stage of the 2014 tournament and exited in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022.

Nevertheless, there is no denying that the current Spanish team has quality, and with a capable manager like Luis de la Fuente in charge, La Roja will be hopeful of making a strong impact on the biggest stage of them all next year.

So what does their roster look like? GOAL takes a look at the players at their disposal.

    Goalkeepers

    Between the sticks for Spain, Athletic Bilbao shot stopper Unai Simon is expected to retain his position as the team's first-choice goalkeeper. Meanwhile, David Raya of Arsenal has also performed exceptionally well since his move to the Emirates and could serve as a reliable backup option.

    Alex Remiro and Chelsea's Robert Sanchez are also interesting alternatives that Luis de la Fuente could consider for the tournament next year.

    PlayerClub 
    Unai SimonAthletic Bilbao
    Alex RemiroReal Sociedad
    David Raya Arsenal
    Robert SanchezChelsea
    Defenders

    La Roja are stacked with numerous quality options in defence. Young stars like Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsi are talented and possess all the necessary skills to play at the heart of the backline despite their age.

    Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand has also been impressive under De la Fuente and could play a key role in the European champions' campaign at the showpiece in the USA, Mexico, and Canada next year, while Aymeric Laporte brings some experience to the squad.

    In the wider areas, the experienced Dani Carvajal is expected to return to the squad following his recovery from an ACL injury. However, even if the veteran misses out, De la Fuente's side are well covered with options like Pedro Porro from Tottenham and Celta Vigo's Oscar Mingueza, as well as Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente.

    Meanwhile, on the left, the likes of Alejandro Grimaldo, Alejandro Balde, and Marc Cucurella offer solid choices for the manager to select from.

    PlayerClub
    Pau CubarsiBarcelona
    Dean HuijsenReal Madrid
    Robin Le NormandAtletico Madrid
    Marc CucurellaChelsea
    Dani VivianAthletic Bilbao
    Dani CarvajalReal Madrid
    Alejandro BaldeBarcelona
    Alejandro GrimaldoBayer Leverkusen
    Pedro PorroTottenham
    Oscar MinguezaCelta Vigo
    Raul Asencio Real Madrid
    Pau TorresAston Villa
    Aymeric LaporteAthletic Bilbao
    Aitor ParedesAthletic Bilbao
    Nacho FernandezAl Qadsiah
    Marcos LlorenteAtletico Madrid
    Midfielders

    Similar to the defence, Spain are well covered in midfield. Stacked with world-class options, De la Fuente's midfield will play a crucial role in Spain's campaign at the 2026 World Cup. Barcelona's Pedri has been completely rejuvenated under Hansi Flick at the Spanish club. After struggling with injuries in the past, he has regained full fitness and elevated his game and is currently regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

    PSG's Fabian Ruiz could also have an important role to play for La Roja, having led the French side to a treble-winning campaign in the 2024-25 season.

    Arsenal midfield duo Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi are also two very interesting options to consider. Merino, although naturally a midfielder, has often performed well as a striker under Mikel Arteta due to injuries in the forward line.

    Manchester City's Rodri will be also be an important addition to the squad for the World Cup. The Ballon d'Or winner had been sidelined for most of the 2024-25 season due to an unfortunate ACL injury.

    Former Real Madrid star Isco has also shown glimpses of his old form during his time at Betis and could be a valuable option for De la Fuente at the showpiece event next year, although his involvement may depend on the fitness of Gavi, who is on the road back from a meniscus tear.

    PlayerClub
    Pedri GonzalezBarcelona
    Fabian RuizPSG
    Martin ZubimendiArsenal
    GaviBarcelona
    Mikel MerinoArsenal
    IscoReal Betis
    Fermin LopezBarcelona
    Dani OlmoBarcelona
    Pablo BarriosAtletico Madrid
    Rodri Manchester City
    Marc Casado Barcelona
    Pepelu Valencia
    Alex GarciaBayer Leverkusen
    Oihan SancetAthletic Bilbao
    Nico GonzalezManchester City
    Pablo FornalsReal Betis
    Marco AsensioFenerbahce
    Ayoze PerezVillarreal

    Attackers

    Spain's attack is arguably where they are at their strongest. La Roja possess the lethal attacking duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, who are capable of unlocking any defence when playing together. Yamal, despite being a teenager, is already considered one of the best players in the world while playing for Barcelona. Nico, on the other hand, has been the star player for Athletic Bilbao and is regarded as one of the best forwards in La Liga. However, his tournament dreams have taken a hit after Bilbao confirmed he is dealing with a persistent pubalgia issue.

    In the centre-forward position, Spain have the experienced Alvaro Morata, who lifted the Euro 2024 trophy as the team's captain. Mikel Oyarzabal is another solid option for De la Fuente. The Real Sociedad forward has delivered for the national team on several key occasions, including scoring the winning goal against England in the final of the 2024 Euros.

    Other options like Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, and Alex Baena also provide depth and versatility in attack.

    PlayerClub
    Lamine YamalBarcelona
    Nico WilliamsAthletic Bilbao
    Alex BaenaAtletico Madrid
    Mikel OyarzabalReal Sociedad
    Samu AghehowaPorto
    Alvaro MorataComo
    Ferran TorresBarcelona
    Yeremy PinoCrystal Palace
    JoseluAl Gharafa
    Carlos SolerReal Sociedad
    BarrenetxeaReal Sociedad
    Hugo DuroValencia
    Pablo SarabiaAl Arabi
    Adama TraoreWest Ham
    Borja IglesiasCelta Vigo
    Jorge de FrutosRayo Vallecano
    Jesus RodriguezComo
    Spain star players

    As seen earlier, La Roja are well equipped with world-class players in every area of the pitch, along with a top-tier manager. Spain will be determined to claim ultimate glory, especially with the presence of such standout talent.

    The duo of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal has been the centre of attention in every Spain game, and that will likely continue at the World Cup should they make it. Both youngsters possess tremendous pace and elite dribbling skills, capable of breaking down any defence.

    Beyond the two forwards, Pedri will play a crucial role in midfield, dictating the tempo and keeping possession. Alongside him, Manchester City star Rodri will be another key figure. Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024 for his brilliant performances for both club and country. He played an instrumental role in Spain's success at the 2024 Euros and is expected to have a similarly vital impact at the grandest stage of them all - the World Cup.

    In the backline, Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen is expected to attract significant attention. His ball-playing ability is exceptional and crucial for picking out players like Yamal and Nico in open spaces. Huijsen also stands out for his positioning and defensive awareness. He will play an instrumental role in anchoring the Spanish defence, likely alongside either Le Normand or Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi.

    Predicted Spain Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    De la Fuente has consistently preferred the 4-3-3 formation as manager of Spain, and it appears that will once again be the case at the World Cup. Between the sticks, Unai Simon is expected to start as the first-choice goalkeeper, with David Raya serving as the backup.

    In defence, the likely starting back four includes Cucurella, Cubarsi, Huijsen, and Carvajal. Carvajal and Cucurella provide width and much-needed experience in the wide areas, while the centre-back pairing of Huijsen and Cubarsi offers solidity at the heart of the defence.

    In midfield, Pedri and Zubimendi are expected to be automatic starters based on their recent performances. Rodri is also likely to return to the starting XI, provided he maintains his fitness; if not, Fabian Ruiz is likely to make way for him.

    Up front, the flanks will be well covered by Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, if the latter can overcome his injury concerns, while Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad is expected to start ahead of Alvaro Morata and Samuel Aghehowa  in the centre-forward role.

    Predicted Spain starting XI (4-3-3): Simon; Cucurella, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Carvajal; Pedri, Rodri, Zubimendi; Williams, Oyarzabal, Yamal
