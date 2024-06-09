Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Francesco Calzona taking to Germany?

Slovakia have now qualified for three European Championship tournaments in a row, making the round of 16 at Euro 2016 before being knocked out in the group stage of Euro 2020.

The Falcons were not present at the last World Cup in Qatar, though, with their only qualification for the finals of that tournament coming back in 2010, when they managed to reach the round of 16.

Regardless, Italian coach Francesco Calzona has done an incredible job since taking over in November 2022. They gave Portugal two close games during the qualifiers and will hope their reliable core keeps them in the mix for the knockout round.

Calzona has finalised his squad planning for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, cutting his squad down to 26 from the initial 32-man preliminary Slovakia squad. But who has made the Slovaks' Euro 2024 squad?GOALhas all the details after Calzona announced his final 26-man roster on June 7...