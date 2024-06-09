Francesco Calzona SlovakiaGetty
Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Francesco Calzona taking to Germany?

Which 26 players is Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona taking to the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Slovakia have now qualified for three European Championship tournaments in a row, making the round of 16 at Euro 2016 before being knocked out in the group stage of Euro 2020.

The Falcons were not present at the last World Cup in Qatar, though, with their only qualification for the finals of that tournament coming back in 2010, when they managed to reach the round of 16.

Regardless, Italian coach Francesco Calzona has done an incredible job since taking over in November 2022. They gave Portugal two close games during the qualifiers and will hope their reliable core keeps them in the mix for the knockout round.

Calzona has finalised his squad planning for the 2024 European Championship in Germany, cutting his squad down to 26 from the initial 32-man preliminary Slovakia squad. But who has made the Slovaks' Euro 2024 squad?GOALhas all the details after Calzona announced his final 26-man roster on June 7...

    GOALKEEPERS

    Calzona has built his success as the Slovakia head coach by sticking to a largely unchanged squad.

    And there should be no surprises in the goalkeeping department, with long-time No. 1 Martin Dubravka set to keep his starting berth in between the sticks after producing some fine performances at the club level for Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

    NameClub
    Henrich RavasWidzew Lodz
    Martin DubravkaNewcastle
    Marek RodakFulham
    DEFENDERS

    In defence, the most high-profile name is that of PSG centre-back Milan Skriniar, who remains the leader at the heart of Slovakian defence and team captain, with Copenhagen's Denis Vavro likely to partner the PSG star. At full-back, Calzona has plenty of options, but Salernitana's Norbert Gyomber and Feyenoord's highly sought-after defender David Hancko are his favoured options due to their more defensively sound profiles.

    NameClub
    Adam ObertCagliari
    David HanckoFeyenoord Rotterdam
    Denis VavroFC Copenhagen
    Milan SkriniarParis Saint-Germain
    Norbert GyömberSalernitana
    Peter PekarikHertha Berlin
    Sebastian KósaSpartak Trnava
    Vernon De MarcoHatta
    MIDFIELDERS

    An ever-present as Napoli claimed the 2022-23 Serie A title, Stanislav Lobotka is unquestionably integral to his country's fortunes and will be tasked with controlling the tempo in the middle of the park. Alongside him, Juraj Kucka and Ondrej Duda will be preferred in a midfield trio owing to their vast experience at the top level, while Genk's Patrik Hrosovksy, Viktoria Plzen's Erik Jirka, and Bochum's Matus Bero are all viable alternatives.

    NameClub
    Juraj KuckaSlovan Bratislava
    László BénesHamburg SV
    Matus BeroVfL Bochum
    Ondrej DudaHellas Verona
    Patrik HrosovskyRacing Genk
    Stanislav LobotkaNapoli
    Tomáš RigoBanik Ostrava

    FORWARDS

    Robert Bozenik is still in fine form at Boavista, but he will be battling for a starting spot up front with namesake Robert Polievka. Wide options include Slavia Prague duo Ivan Schranz and Lukas Haraslin, Feyenoord's Leo Sauer, as well as Slovak First Football League stars David Strelec and Lubomir Tupta. Meanwhile, Hellas Verona's Tomas Suslov is a jack of multiple trades and can feature in a variety of attacking positions, but Robert Mak is set to miss out.

    NameClub
    Dávid StrelecSlovan Bratislava
    David DurisAscoli
    Ivan SchranzSlavia Prague
    Leo SauerFeyenoord Rotterdam
    Lubomir TuptaLiberec
    Lukas HaraslinSparta Prague
    Róbert BozeníkBoavista
    Robert PolievkaDukla Banska Bystrica
    Tomas SuslovHellas Verona
    EXPECTED XI

    Slovakia boss Calzona is expected to set his side up in a possession-based 4-3-3 system, which relies heavily on the midfield controlling the tempo.

    Dubravka will likely get the nod above Rodak in goal, behind a back-four comprising Gyomber, Vavro, Skriniar, and Hancko.

    Kucka, Lobotka, and Duda will look to hold the fort in the middle of the park, with the latter also renowned for his goalscoring ability after arriving late in the opposition box.

    Suslov or Haraslic will feature as the left-sided wide player while Dusic is pushing for a start on the right. Bozenik will lead the charge for the Slovaks in the final third. He would have to carry most of the goal-scoring burden for the Falcons up top.

    Slovakia predicted XI (4-3-3): Dubravka; Gyomber, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Dusic, Bozenik, Suslov

    NOTABLE ABSENTEES

    Dominik Holly, Dominik Takac, Jakub Kadak, Matus Kmet, and Michal Tomic were all named in the provisional 32-man roster, but did not make the final Slovakia squad that travelled to Germany.

    NameClubReason
    Dominik HollyAS TrencinNot selected
    Dominik TakacSpartak TrnavaNot selected
    Jakub KadakFC LuzernNot selected
    Matúš KmetAS TrencinNot selected
    Michal TomicSlavia PragueNot selected
