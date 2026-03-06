Sarina Wiegman warns high-flying Lionesses to reach 'top level' against Iceland with call to stay patient against 'hard to break down' visitors

Addressing the media on Friday, Wiegman emphasised the importance of mental fortitude. "It's very important. That's what we showed on Tuesday," said Wiegman. "Of course we wanted to score goals in the first half and we did have some opportunities, but the team showed that we could do better."

The Dutch coach credited her squad's maturity for their ability to break down defensive units without panicking. "We stuck with the plan and everyone kept doing their tasks together. We didn't start doing things on our own because that doesn't help in those moments," Wiegman explained. "We just stayed calm and kept doing our task and got some opportunity up front. It is about managing the game too and that comes with a lot of experience."

Looking ahead to this weekend's game, she added: "They are a very strong team," Wiegman said of Iceland. "They are very disciplined, very physical and very direct, with a lot of pace.

"We have seen some of their earlier performances, specifically against Spain. We think we will have the ball a lot but it will also be very hard to break down their defence... We know it is going to be a very tough game tomorrow. They are tough to beat and we will have to be at our top level."