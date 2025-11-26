Getty/Goal
Samir Nasri claims Mason Greenwood shouldn't be 'judged' on past rape allegations after being 'forgiven' by partner Harriet Robson
Greenwood's past 'mistakes'
Nearly six months after charges against the forward were dropped, Greenwood admitted to "making mistakes" as Man Utd confirmed he would not be reintegrated into the squad following their own internal investigation into his conduct away from the pitch.
He said in August 2023, shortly before joining Getafe on a season-long loan: "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner. Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United. I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."
Greenwood defended by Nasri
United sold Greenwood to Marseille outright in the summer of 2024, and he has since become a key player for the club, while also welcoming two children with his partner, Harriet Robson. The topic of the ex-United man has sprung up again in light of Marseille hosting Newcastle United, a game the French side won 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday. Before that, former Marseille star Nasri gave his thoughts on the public perception of Greenwood, who was forced to rebuild his career abroad after the lengthy legal case.
He said on Canal+: "If she (Harriet Robson) has forgiven him... who are we to judge? That's the point... If your wife has forgiven you, we can forgive you. If she hadn't forgiven him and he had been found guilty and had received that sentence in England, she would have said it was normal."
'What happens to him saddens me'
Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi has also come to the aid of the 24-year-old. The Italian called the forward a "good person", who paid a "heavy price" for what happened.
"I never delve into the players' private lives. But what I can say is that he's a good person. He paid a heavy price for what happened. He arrived in the right environment and behaved well. He has a very reserved personality. It saddens me what happened to him because I know a very different person from the one portrayed in England," said the former Brighton head coach.
What comes next for Greenwood?
After a prolific season at Marseille last term, Greenwood is continuing to impress this season for the French giants. He has scored 11 goals and added four assists in 17 appearances and will hope to add to that when Marseille, who are second in Ligue 1, host Toulouse on Saturday. The ex-Red Devils man was linked with some top European clubs earlier this year, and while a big-money move may happen one day, for now, he will be focusing on delivering for De Zerbi's side - who are just two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
