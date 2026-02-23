Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac called out for 'very naive' comments about Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson

Wrexham have continued to invest heavily while chasing the Premier League dream, and have fared admirably in the Championship - a division that is notoriously competitive and one that is loaded with former top-flight outfits.

Goodman added on Wrexham’s present and future, with Parkinson still very much part of the project for now: “You have to remember where he's taken them from. The National League to a play-off campaign in the Championship would have been beyond anybody at Wrexham's wildest dreams – even the owners, even Phil Parkinson himself. I'm pretty confident of that. I would have imagined that they would have felt that consolidating was realistic.

“They've had to rip last season’s team up because the jump from League One to the Championship is a massive in terms of quality, a gap only really recently bridged properly by Ipswich in terms of sustained success from winning in League One to getting promoted to the Premier League.

“Ultimately, they have ambition, and although they are a wealthy football club now, on the back of the investment from the owners and the success of the documentary, they're in a pool now of massive fish, not even big fish. I'm talking about the Premier League and the Championship now, because there are only five teams in the Championship that haven't played in the Premier League, and Wrexham are one of them. Nineteen teams in the Championship have already been to the promised land of the Premier League.

“So it's not easy in terms of outgrowing – it's all about results. If Parkinson is the man that gets Wrexham to the Premier League and then they find it tough, as you would expect they would, is that the club outgrowing him? It remains to be seen.

“But I should imagine there will be some kind of recognition – a stand named after him or a statue outside – no matter what happens from this point forward, because what he's done for the football club is truly remarkable.”