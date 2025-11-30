Ruben Amorim delivers update on Bruno Fernandes after late injury scare in Man Utd's win at Crystal Palace

The Red Devils got back to winning ways at Selhurst Park with a 2-1 victory over the Eagles in south London. The hosts took the lead through a Jean-Phillipe Mateta penalty and, amid a feeble first half from Amorim’s team, looked as if they would cruise to victory over the Red Devils.

Fernandes had other ideas, however, and played a crucial role in turning the game around. The club captain swung in a deep cross from a free-kick to the near post, where Joshua Zirkzee collected and fired hard and low past Dean Henderson from a tight angle. From another free-kick, Fernandes then nudged the ball to Mason Mount, who fired low into the net to put United ahead.

Fernandes was named player of the match, reflective of the important contribution he made in overhauling the one-goal deficit suffered in the first half. So, when he was then hacked down, a few United hearts would have been in their mouths, concerned that he might have to miss a couple of games.