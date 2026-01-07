Ruben Amorim set to leave £1.2m mansion with home cinema and private gardens following Man Utd sacking

Shortly after United's 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday, Amorim came out swinging, this time in the direction of his Old Trafford superiors. The ex-Sporting CP boss suggested he was being undermined and that, at best, he intended to see out his contract until 2027.

He told reporters, "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

Amorim added, "If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on."