Real Madrid's Raul Asencio ruled out with neck injury after Eduardo Camavinga collision as Alvaro Arbeloa handed defensive headache
Scary collision with Camavinga
The incident occurred during Real Madrid's tense European encounter against Benfica, leaving fans holding their breath. Young defender Asencio was involved in a fierce aerial challenge with his own teammate. As reported by Marca, the high-impact collision was likened to a car crash by onlookers, with the young Spaniard taking the brunt of the force as his neck snapped violently backward. The sheer physical toll of the clash immediately signalled that this was not a standard football injury.
The club's medical staff wasted no time in responding to the alarming situation on the pitch. Realising the potential severity of the whiplash-style trauma, medical personnel carefully secured Asencio in a cervical collar before he was stretchered off the field. He was rushed directly to a local hospital for emergency evaluation, heavily monitored under the watchful eye of Real Madrid's chief medical officer, Niko Mihic, to rule out any severe spinal damage.
Official diagnosis and Asencio's update
Following a tense night of medical observation and comprehensive scans at the hospital, Real Madrid released an official statement to clarify the defender's status. The medical report provided a sigh of relief, confirming: "After the tests carried out on our player Raul Asencio by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cervical strain. Awaiting evolution." While the initial optics were highly distressing, the diagnosis indicated that the 22-year-old had thankfully avoided a worst-case scenario regarding his spine.
Despite the obvious pain and the frustration of missing upcoming domestic action, Asencio remained remarkably positive about his eventual return to the pitch. He quickly took to his personal social media accounts to reassure the concerned Madrid fanbase, demonstrating his strong mentality. He wrote: "Thanks for all the messages of encouragement! It was just a scare! Let's go for the next round. Hala Madrid!" His upbeat message brought immediate comfort to supporters tracking his recovery.
Arbeloa faces severe defensive shortage
Although the player’s personal optimism is a positive sign, the practical reality for manager Alvaro Arbeloa is increasingly complicated. The loss of Asencio creates a massive void in the squad just as they prepare for a highly physical La Liga clash against Getafe. The academy graduate had unexpectedly become a fundamental pillar of the first-team setup this season, and his sudden absence highlights the alarming lack of depth currently plaguing the defensive ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.
As the medical staff monitors Asencio's resting phase, Arbeloa finds himself navigating a treacherous schedule with a threadbare backline. At present, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba stand as the only senior, fully fit centre-backs available for selection. This precarious situation leaves the coaching staff with virtually zero margin for error or tactical rotation during a period where every point is vital, placing immense physical and mental pressure on the remaining veteran defenders.
Waiting on Huijsen amid injury woes
Amidst the gloom of the current defensive crisis, there is a faint glimmer of hope on the horizon regarding potential reinforcements. Young defender Dean Huijsen is gradually nearing the final stages of his rehabilitation after nursing a frustrating calf injury for the past week. However, the medical department is exercising extreme caution; since he has yet to resume full group training, his availability for the impending Getafe fixture remains a significant and lingering doubt.
The club is acutely aware that rushing Huijsen back prematurely could trigger a long-term relapse, which would only exacerbate Arbeloa's headaches. For now, the primary focus remains securely on Asencio’s day-to-day recovery from the severe cervical strain. With no definitive timeline set for his return to competitive action, Real Madrid must creatively adapt to his absence and hope their remaining fit stars can withstand the gruelling demands of competing for silverware on multiple fronts.
