Getty
'Probably talking to him now' - Ruben Amorim backed for sensational Premier League return just one week on from Man Utd sacking
Flurry of sackings: Will Frank be next?
Amid a flurry of managerial sackings at the start of 2026 - with Enzo Maresca leaving Chelsea and Xabi Alonso being shown to the door by Real Madrid - another exit could on the cards in north London.
Thomas Frank has struggled to make the desired impact with Spurs since walking away from Brentford in the summer of 2025. His side sit 14th in the English top-flight table, and disgruntled supporters have made their feelings clear during a four-match winless run.
Several high-profile bosses are now available, including Amorim. He saw his stock soar when guiding Sporting to title glory in his homeland, but flopped in Manchester after sticking with his 3-4-2-1 system. The 40-year-old is not, however, expected to be out of work for long.
- Getty
Should Spurs be considering Amorim?
Ex-Spurs defender Campbell believes that Amorim’s name may already have been discussed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has told Sky Bet: “Ruben Amorim. They’ll be looking at him. They’re probably talking to him now, that wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think he’ll go back to Portugal. Tottenham will be talking to him to see if there’s any situation going on – there’ll be people talking behind the scenes.
“Thomas Frank is a top manager, but he’s not at Brentford anymore – it’s a different animal. Tottenham is a big club and people are demanding. They want success and they want to keep moving forward in a successful way. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re talking to other managers.
“Obviously, if he starts turning it around and winning games and having good performances, that helps. Sometimes you don’t need to win, but if you can have good performances and show you’re moving in the right direction, that can help. But they will be talking to other managers. It’s part and parcel until you show who you are and start winning on a regular basis.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Frank be given time at Tottenham?
Campbell added on Frank, who has taken in just 31 games in charge of Spurs: “He’s come from Brentford to Tottenham Hotspur, and it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from. When you arrive at a club like that, it’s about how you conduct yourself and how you absorb pressure coming from all angles.
“He’s probably never felt this kind of football pressure before. Pressure exists everywhere at the highest level, but at Tottenham it comes at you in different ways. You have to deal with it, move on from it, fight through it, and be clever in how you speak and manage situations – with players, the hierarchy and the fans. There’s a lot going on.
“You have to be ready for it. You need to be many things at once: a statesman, a fighter, someone who wants to play attractive football, stand up for who you are, but also show understanding. At Tottenham, you have to balance all of that, and he’s probably discovering pressures he never expected.
“Results change everything, but you need the right squad, the right mentality, everything in place. You need to play top football. You need to spot the danger very quickly at a club like Tottenham and ward it off quickly – not only on the field, off the field as well.”
- Getty
Was Amorim too naive at Man Utd?
While tipping Amorim for a hasty return to the Premier League, Campbell admits that he acted “naively” during a testing spell at Old Trafford: “How naive of Ruben Amorim… unless you win on a regular basis – you’re not going to get control. Those days are kind of gone. Those days of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger controlling absolutely everything are gone. He would have known that.
“He didn’t realise how massive Manchester United is. It’s a gigantic club. It’s one of the biggest, iconic clubs in the world. How are you going to control that? That’s nonsense.
“First off, you’ve got to understand the people, the fans, the history, things like that. It’s very hard, and you can’t import stuff in. You’ve just got to understand that club, that city, what it means, the frequency of the club. You’ve got to jump in, immerse yourself with it.
“And at the same time, you’ve got to win. Manchester United is all about winning. Successful club, huge history. You can’t be saying those things – it’s a bit naive, because you’re not in Portugal anymore. You’re in England and you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world.”
Amorim pleaded for patience on a regular basis across his reign at United, but ultimately pushed things too far when speaking out against a supposed lack of support at boardroom level. He also claimed, in January 2025, to be working with “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United” when guiding them to a 15th-place finish in 2024-25 and failure to qualify for European competition.
Advertisement