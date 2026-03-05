Met Police/Getty
Premier League manager banned from driving for six months after incident involving his BMW in 20mph zone
Glasner caught speeding in south London
The latest incident involving the Austrian coach took place in July 2025 while Glasner was driving through Bermondsey, south London. He was clocked by a speed camera driving his car down Old Kent Road just before 7:30am.
Glasner’s mood was already sour at the time as just three days earlier, Palace - on the back of their historic triumph over Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup final - had learned that they were being downgraded from the Europa League and into the Conference League.
Palace boss accepted ban without a court hearing
The 51-year-old, when writing to Willesden Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to speeding at 29mph in an area with a 20mph limit on January 27. He accepted that a ban would be imposed without an open court hearing when posting a second letter on February 16. He has vowed not to break the law again and made no attempt to convince authorities that he should be spared a disqualification.
Glasner wrote: “I fully accept responsibility for my actions and understand the seriousness of this matter. I have taken steps to ensure it will not happen again. Due to the nature of my role, I will ensure I take the steps to address the issue.”
Why Glasner has been banned from driving
The Eagles boss was in line for an automatic ban due to having previous offences on his license. Glasner had initially tried to pay a fine to settle the matter, but the Metropolitan Police made it clear that a speeding prosecution would be sought. A magistrate has imposed the six-month disqualification.
Case worker Emily Delroy said of Glasner being taken off the roads: “Payment was made and licence details provided for electronic endorsement. However, the additional penalty points would have resulted in the total current points on the licence being 12 or more. A refund has been requested and the matter was referred to the prosecution team for a single justice notice to be issued.”
Alongside his driving ban, Glasner must also pay a £660 fine, £130 costs and a £264 victim surcharge.
Glasner will leave Selhurst Park in the summer
Glasner, who has been linked with the vacant permanent managerial post at Manchester United as Michael Carrick fills an interim role with the Red Devils, will be back in the dugout on Thursday when Palace take in a trip to London neighbours Tottenham - with Spurs now just two places and one point above the Premier League relegation zone.
