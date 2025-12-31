Premier League confirm VAR mistake in Arsenal's clash with Everton that could have major title race implications

In a new report from the BBC, league leaders Arsenal have been told they were fortunate not to concede a penalty in their narrow 1-0 victory over Everton earlier in December.

In a match which saw Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reunite with Everton manager David Moyes, who coached the Spaniard during his playing days, the visitors took the lead when Viktor Gyokeres converted a penalty after Jake O’Brien was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

However, Everton felt they should have been awarded a spot kick of their own following a coming together between Saliba and Barry as the game approached the hour mark on Merseyside.

As both players clashed inside the box, Barry managed to get to the ball first before Saliba, who kicked the Toffees striker’s boot and sent him to the ground. However, after referee Sam Barrott decided to wave away the hosts’ appeals, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) opted to stick with the on-field decision.

The Premier League Match Centre's explanation of the incident read: “The referee’s call of no penalty to Everton was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed the contact from Saliba on Barry wasn’t sufficient for a penalty." Moyes added: "They come up with new words for every decision don’t they.”