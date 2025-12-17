Man Utd to make do without their whole right side while Liverpool and Sunderland lose SIX key men: Premier League clubs who will be most impacted by losing players to AFCON - ranked

Number of absentees: 6 - Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco), Reinildo (Mozambique), Habib Diarra (Senegal), Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), Arthur Masuaku, Noah Sadiki (both DR Congo)
Sunderland's incredible transformation has been among the most fun storylines of this Premier League campaign. The Black Cats were only promoted back to the top tier by the skin of their teeth in May, edging out Sheffield United in a dramatic play-off final that was decided with the last kick of the match. Now, there is talk of them competing for a place in Europe.
The real test of those credentials will come from December to January, with head coach Regis Le Bris forfeiting six star players to AFCON, including exciting winger Chemsdine Talbi, who scored their winner at Chelsea, and Granit Xhaka's reliable midfield partner Noah Sadiki. If Sunderland can maintain their form throughout the winter, however, they will indeed be seen as the real deal.