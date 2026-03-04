Goal.com
Portugal squadGetty/GOAL
Rahul Chalke

Portugal squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

All you need to know about Portugal's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Portugal are going to be an interesting team to watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side won their second Nations League title in 2025 and are currently one of the strongest teams in Europe, despite having slightly less squad depth compared to other European powerhouses like England and France.

They are yet to win the coveted World Cup title, and this might very well be the last chance for the legendary Ronaldo to achieve that dream for his nation.

Alongside the veteran forward, Portugal have a well-balanced squad with quality players across every department.

Another emotional element tied to Portugal’s World Cup campaign next year is the tragic passing of forward Diogo Jota. The news of Jota’s death came as a shock to the footballing world. He was only 28 and had recently celebrated a Premier League title with Liverpool as well as a Nations League triumph with Portugal.

It has been a difficult loss to accept for the entire football community, especially his teammates. His absence may serve as extra motivation for the Portuguese side, who will be determined to give their all and lift the trophy in his memory.

What does their squad look like heading into the tournament? GOAL takes a look at the players at their disposal.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Costa Portugal 2025Getty Images

    Goalkeepers

    Portugal are well covered in the goalkeeping department, with Porto's Diogo Costa leading the charge as the front-runner to start at the showpiece event next year. Costa was integral to Portugal's 2025 success in the Nations League, making several crucial saves throughout the tournament. His composure, shot-stopping ability, and confidence with the ball at his feet make him a reliable presence between the posts.

    Meanwhile, Jose Sa remains an excellent backup option. The Wolves keeper has consistently performed at a high level in the Premier League and could prove valuable for Robert Martinez’s side.

    PlayerClub 
    Diogo CostaPorto
    Jose SaWolves
    Rui SilvaSporting CP
    Rui PatricioAtalanta
    Joao CarvalhoBraga
  • Nuno Mendes Ruben Dias Portugal Nations League 2025Getty

    Defenders

    centre-backDefensively, Portugal have a sound and well-balanced setup. The center-back duo of Ruben Dias and Goncalo Inacio has performed consistently well for Robert Martinez's side. In the wider areas, Portugal are blessed with one of the top talents in world football right now - Nuno Mendes.

    The young PSG star has been exceptional for both club and country, playing as a left-back. Mendes was a key figure in PSG's treble-winning campaign in the 2024-25 season and also for Portugal in the Nations League. On the right, Diogo Dalot, Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo are excellent choices and have been performing consistently for their respective clubs.

    Manchester City's Matheus Nunes is also an interesting choice to be played on the right. Although not a traditional right-back, Nunes has played there frequently for the Premier League side. Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo of Benfica are also valuable assets and could make the final cut.

    PlayerClub
    Nuno MendesPSG
    Ruben DiasManchester City
    Mathues NunesManchester City
    Diogo DalotManchester United
    Goncalo InacioSporting CP
    Nelson SemedoFenerbahce
    Joao CanceloBarcelona
    Nuno TavaresLazio
    Renato VeigaVillarreal
    Tomas AraujoBenfica
    Francisco MouraPorto
    Toti GomesWolves
    Joao MarioAEK Athens
    Antonio SilvaBenfica
  • BRUNO FERNANDES-portugal-20241012(C)Getty Images

    Midfielders

    Similar to the backline, Portugal are well covered in the midfield region. Joao Neves and Vitinha have been at the top of their game playing for PSG in Ligue 1 and, similar to Nuno Mendes, played instrumental roles in PSG's treble-winning campaign.

    Meanwhile, Premier League stars Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes have been consistent performers for their respective Manchester sides. Bruno, especially, has been the only beacon of hope during the recent tough times at Old Trafford and has continued to excel under Michael Carrick.

    Ruben Neves has also been key, playing for the Al Hilal superteam in the Saudi Pro League. PSG's Renato Sanches is still on the cusp of the squad and could play a part in Martinez's side, should he continue to impress on loan at Panathinaikos. Back in 2016, Sanches played a big role in Portugal's Euros triumph; however, the youngster’s career has been on a downward spiral since then.

    PlayerClub
    Joao NevesPSG
    VitinhaPSG
    Bernardo SilvaManchester City
    Joao PalhinhaTottenham Hotspur
    Pedro GoncalvesSporting CP
    Bruno FernandesManchester United
    Ruben NevesAl Hilal
    Andre GomesColumbus Crew
    Renato SanchesPanathinaikos
    Dario EssugoChelsea

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty

    Attackers

    In attack, Portugal will be highly motivated by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar will be 41 by the time the World Cup arrives.

    Although he is no longer in his prime, Ronaldo outscored everyone to finish as the top scorer of the Nations League, helping Portugal lift the title. Having already won the Euros in 2016, the World Cup remains the only major trophy that has eluded the iconic number 7, and he will not be alone in his quest to clinch the gold, especially after enjoying another prolific season in Saudi Arabia.

    Serie A forwards Rafael Leao and Francisco Conceicao have also been in great form and will carry huge responsibilities in the attacking third alongside Ronaldo. Francisco Trincao has been performing exceptionally for Sporting in the Primeira Liga and could be in Martinez’s plans for the World Cup.

    The likes of Pedro Neto and Goncalo Ramos are also solid options for Martinez to consider.

    PlayerClub
    Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr
    Rafael LeaoAC Milan
    Goncalo RamosPSG
    Francisco TrincaoSporting CP
    Joao FelixAl Nassr
    Goncalo GuedesReal Sociedad
    Fabio SilvaBorussia Dortmund
    Fabio CarvalhoBrentford
    Geovany QuendaChelsea
    Pedro NetoChelsea
    Francisco ConceicaoJuventus
    Carlos ForbsClub Brugge
  • Portugal v Hungary - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Portugal's star players

    Portugal have a set of star players at their disposal for the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year. Cristiano Ronaldo will undoubtedly be their main man going into the tournament, carrying the weight of a nation on his shoulders. Meanwhile, AC Milan's Rafael Leao has been one of the top performers in Serie A and is a valuable asset for Roberto Martinez's Portuguese side.

    Francisco Conceicao has also been performing brilliantly at Juventus. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the nation's brightest talents in recent years.

    In midfield, all attention will be on Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha, who will be key in dictating the tempo of the game and creating chances from the middle of the park.

    Moving to the backline, Nuno Mendes will be a crucial figure for Portugal, both offensively and defensively. Mendes has been in the form of his life under Luis Enrique at PSG and will have a significant role to play at the World Cup.

  • Portugal v France: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Predicted Portugal Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    As mentioned previously, Diogo Costa is expected to be the first-choice keeper for Portugal at the World Cup. The Porto goalkeeper has been a regular in the starting XI and is likely to continue in that role at the showpiece event, with Jose Sa serving as his backup.

    In defence, the back four of Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio, and Matheus Nunes offer a well-balanced setup. This combination provides Portugal with both defensive stability and attacking freedom from the wider areas.

    In the middle of the park, Vitinha is set to play a key role for the Portuguese alongside Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. The young and talented Joao Neves could also be a potential threat coming off the bench, and don't count out Ruben Neves as a potential key to success.

    Up front, Portugal are expected to start the pacy Rafael Leao and Francisco Conceicao on the wings, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line as the primary threat in front of goal.

    Predicted Portugal starting XI (4-3-3): Costa; Mendes, Dias, Inacio, Nunes; Vitinha, Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Leao, Ronaldo, Conceicao

0