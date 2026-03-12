Perfect 10s: Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Fede Valverde & the 20 players to have earned rare 10/10 rating from L’Equipe

For years, PSG were the laughing stock of the Champions League. Despite being dominant in France and owning the two most expensive footballers in history - Neymar and Kylian Mbappe - PSG would routinely fall on their face in Europe. However, in 2024-25 and with Mbappe gone, a new PSG emerged, one packed with young talent that played with a vibrancy that was encouraged by coach Luis Enrique.
Their reward was a first European Cup, which was sealed in style with a 5-0 victory over Inter in the final. Desire Doue was to the fore in Munich, as he assisted the opening goal for Achraf Hakimi before scoring two himself, thus becoming the first player to ever directly contribute to three goals in a Champions League final. The 19-year-old toyed with the Inter defence throughout his 67 minutes on the pitch in what was a virtuoso performance from a player who had the world at his feet.
It should also be pointed out, too, that Luis Enrique was also awarded a 10/10 by L'Equipeas he became the first manager to win a European treble with two difference clubs.