Pep Guardiola launches stinging tirade against VAR after Antoine Semenyo's disallowed goal for Man City in FA Cup clash with Newcastle - revealing bitterness over 2025 final defeat

The flashpoint arrived in the second half when Semenyo appeared to have doubled his tally and killed off the tie. The forward wheeled away in celebration, only for the game to be halted for nearly six minutes as the VAR team at Stockley Park deliberated over the offside lines. When the goal was eventually chalked off, the decision did little to quell the confusion inside the stadium or in the dugout.

Guardiola was visibly agitated on the touchline, and his frustration boiled over in the media room. "Today four people were not able to decide because the line was, I don't know," Guardiola fumed. He contrasted the forensic scrutiny applied to City’s goals with the perceived leniency shown to opponents, specifically referencing Newcastle's goals in previous encounters. "The second goal that Newcastle scored [previously], the line was perfect. I'm not suspicious of that in 10 years."

The City manager went on to issue a direct challenge to the head of referees, stating he expects a visit from Howard Webb to clarify the process. "I'm pretty sure Howard Webb is going to come in tomorrow to give an explanation of that," he said.

