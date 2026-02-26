NWSL 2026 kits tier list: From Gotham FC's trippy Lady Liberty kit to the Utah Royals' bland Swarm kit

There are few days on the soccer calendar more chaotic or more delightful than kit release day. Before a single ball is played, or a Trinity Rodman celebration is recorded, before the standings take shape and warrant all kinds of thoughts, the NWSL finds itself in its most glamorous contact sport: fashion discourse.

Then, suddenly, everyone’s a designer, and everyone’s a critic.

In a league built on personality, expression, and a healthy dose of main-character energy, jerseys (as we call them in the U.S.) aren’t just uniforms - they’re vibes, inside jokes, love letters to cities, statements of intent, and occasionally, bold experiments that dare you to just trust the process.

Some will sell out in minutes. Some will live forever in infamy in the group chat. Because in the NWSL, style matters.

At GOAL, we're here to break down the latest crop of NWSL kits released ahead of the 2026 season, offering up our thoughts on which teams nailed it and which need to go back to the drawing board ahead of next year.