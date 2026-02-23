Neymar's 'disaster'! Brazil superstar flops as Santos crash out of Campeonato Paulista to leave World Cup dream hanging by a thread

Santos boss Juan Pablo Vojvoda was quick to defend his iconic No.10 afterwards, telling reporters: “Neymar is in very good physical condition. He completes all the training sessions, and today he played his first 90 minutes of the year. I honestly have a lot of confidence in him.

“His game will improve with each match. I have a lot of confidence in him, as in every player I have in the squad. But he will motivate other players and will push himself to achieve the goals he has set, both at Santos and with the national team.”

Neymar is still being backed to make Brazil’s World Cup squad, with his remarkable skill set capable of unlocking any defence. Fellow countryman Kleberson told GOAL recently: “I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.

“The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.

“He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho.”