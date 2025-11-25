Pope Aubameyang GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Bellwood

Newcastle player ratings vs Marseille: Nick Pope's moment of madness costs Magpies dear as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang settles Champions League clash in French side's favour

Newcastle squandered a wonderful opportunity to all-but seal their route to the Champions League knockout stages after a quick-fire double from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sunk the Magpies 2-1 in Marseille. In-form Harvey Barnes opened the scoring in the sixth minute, but a dreadful error from Nick Pope just seconds into the second-half allowed Aubameyang to turn the game in the hosts' favour.

Eddie Howe's side came flying out the traps and almost opened the scoring after a couple of minutes, but Malick Thiaw had his header cleared off the line brilliantly by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. But the visitors only had a few moments to wait to break the deadlock after Sandro Tonali sprung the offside trap on the right of the box, and his cut-back found its way to the on-fire Barnes, who fired low into the corner.

While the opening stages were all about Howe’s side, the remainder of the first half were dominated by OM and goalkeeper Pope was called into action on a number of occasions as Roberto De Zerbi’s turned the screw. 

There was high drama right at the start of the second half as Aubameyang took control of the match. His first goal came courtesy of a rush of blood to the head from Pope, who raced miles out of his box, the former Arsenal forward won the foot race, poked it past the Magpies' goalkeeper and fired home from an acute angle. Two minutes later, the French side were in front and it was Aubameyang again, directing Timothy Weah’s cross high into the net in front of Pope to send the home crowd delirious. 

The victory was Marseille’s first against English opposition in 12 attempts, but for Howe’s side it was another disappointing away result, and they now face daunting matches against Bayer Leverkusen, PSV and Paris Saint-Germain before they can confirm their progress to the knockout phase.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the Orange Velodrome...

  • Olympique de Marseille v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Nick Pope (4/10):

    Evening started so well for Pope, making two very good saves early in the first half. But what was he thinking for the equaliser? Came miles outside his box and was made to look foolish by Aubameyang's incredible finish. 

    Tino Livramento (6/10):

    Had a busy evening marshalling Greenwood and the overlapping runs of Weah. Looked tired coming off as he was replaced by Hall. 

    Malick Thiaw (7/10):

    Came very close to opening the scoring with just a couple of minutes on the clock, but his effort was cleared off the line. Had a very busy evening at the other end of the evening, made a number of important clearances. 

    Fabian Schar (6/10):

    Had his work cut out all evening as he blocked wave after wave of Marseille attacks. Was an imposing figure until he was subbed off on the hour mark. 

    Dan Burn (6/10):

    Came back into the side after suspension and he was kept on his toes all evening, attempting to halt the runs of Greenwood and Weah. Did well and hardly put a foot wrong. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (7/10):

    A typical evening for the Brazilian, full of running and played with never-say-die guts for his side. But spent the vast majority of the match defending in his own half. 

    Sandro Tonali (6/10):

    Very productive evening and was the brains behind the opener for Barnes. Will be disappointed to have squandered a brilliant chance to double the lead in the 23rd minute as he fired straight at the keeper. 

    Joe Willock (5/10):

    Picked up an early yellow card after raising his arm towards Bakola and cut a frustrated throughout the evening as little of his positive efforts paid off. Highlighted by a tame shot on the edge of the box when he attempted to side foot it, when power was required. Replaced by Ramsey in the 72nd minute. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Attack

    Jacob Murphy (6/10):

    Like many of the Newcastle players, Murphy looked very good in the first 10 minutes or so, but found the going tough as the hosts played their way back into the match. Hooked on the hour.

    Anthony Gordon (6/10):

    Brought back into the starting line-up after missing the last two games, but endured a relatively quiet evening and will be disappointed with his lack of decisive creative spark.

    Harvey Barnes (7/10):

    Bagged a couple against Man City last time out and was the initial hero here again. Stayed cool and calm to fire low past the 'keeper with a couple of minutes on the clock. 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-MARSEILLE-NEWCASTLEAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Lewis Miley (6/10):

    Played well and was called into action on a a number of occassions, making important blocks to help keep his side in the game. 

    Anthony Elanga (6/10):

    Full of running and had a couple of half-chances, but not enough time to influence the game. 

    Lewis Hall (5/10):

    Showed plenty of ambition to get forward into the Marseille box, but too few touches to make a major impact. 

    Jacob Ramsey (6/10):

    Brought on and immediately delivered driving runs through the heart of the Marseille midfield. Looked lively, but needed more time than he was given.

    Nick Woltemade (5/10):

    Was held back as Howe wanted to keep him fresh for the forthcoming Premier League challenges. Had very few touches when introduced to try and rescue the match for his side. 

    Eddie Howe (5/10):

    Rang the changes, but paid the price. Was in dreamland for the first 10 minutes and will rue sloppy mistakes which cost his side the chance to claim a crucial win. 

