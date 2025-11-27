Newcastle set to launch complaint over treatment of fans during Champions League clash with Marseille

In a statement on the club's website, Newcastle said they will lodge a complaint with UEFA, Marseille, and French police off the back of the "unacceptable" fan treatment. The Toon added that many supporters were "visibly distressed" by how they were looked after when the game drew to a close.

The post reads: "We will be formally raising our concerns with UEFA, Olympique de Marseille and French police in relation to the unacceptable treatment of our supporters by police at Stade Vélodrome following Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixture. Following the final whistle, our supporters were required to remain in the stadium for a period of up to one hour on the instruction of local authorities to ensure their safety when leaving the stadium.

"Plans were in place to move 500 supporters at a time, with a police escort to the Metro station for onward travel to Place de la Joliette. Our supporters were in good spirits despite the disappointing result and waited patiently and without incident during the holdback period. The post-match operation was observed at close quarters by our stewards and senior staff.

"Once the first group of supporters was released, the police began using unnecessary and disproportionate force to stop the remainder of our fans from moving any further. This was actioned through a combination of pepper spray, batons, and shields, with numerous supporters being indiscriminately assaulted by the police. Many supporters were visibly distressed, particularly in the upper concourse area of the away sector, where crushing became apparent."